Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Stella-del-Sur's avatar
Stella-del-Sur
4h

SPOT ON !! tho’ use of words a bit too scholarly ref ego- mania vs universality, love vs fear , vanity & greed vs humility. Maybe this is meant for university high flyers only. Thanks for putting it out there

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Ann McCoy's avatar
Ann McCoy
1h

I converted to Russian Orthodoxy 17 years ago, after reading Paval Florensky. He had much the same idea..going back to a Medieval perspective, where man was part of nature and the divine ruled.

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