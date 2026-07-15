Whole modernity (Protestantism included) proceeds from the nominalism. The modern science also. The nominalism (Duns Scott and his hicceitas as preparation for Ockham) is absolutely wrong. The tradition is incompatible with all that mental garbage.

The nominalism is individualism. It is the negation of ontological dimension of the common, of species, of eidos. The nominalism is the doom of the West. Once embracing it the West has signed the death sentence to itself. The capitalism and the liberalism are build on it.

The progress is another totally wrong idea besides nominalism. The atomism is the third. Together they represent the mystery of the anomie in the field of the philosophy. The Modernity is the finalisation of the premises included in the nominalism.

The only way to save the West is to reverse its intellectual history starting from the quarrel of universalia. The right position is the idealism Eurigena, Anselm, the Charte school. The tomistic realism is correct, but radical Dominicans (Dietrich of Freiberg etc) still better.

The only way to avoid the total catastrophe of the western Modernity is to return to the idealist/realist precapitalist sacred society of Middle Ages. Oratores, bellatores, laboratores. Empire and Church. Still better would be the Byzantium and Orthodoxy.

The West is the place where the lights extinguish. If it wants to revival it should find the way to the Oriental dimension of the reality. The Iranian philosophy of Ishraq is a key. The souls are put in the bodies as in the prison. They are in Western exile. They must return.

Comparing the state of things in spiritual and philosophical sacred Iran with deepest Western decadence we should choose the philosophical camp in the Hormuz war. Ahura Mazda is the divinity of Light, of Oriens. His adversary is the spirit of darkness, of the night, Occidens.

Laura Loomer is the eloquent symbol of the modern American identity. Very eloquent. It physically summarises what the whole humanity (and sane, healthy part of the Western humanity) hates.

The multipolar world is the fight of tradition against modernity. Either West (Modernity) or humanity (Tradition). Those in the West who are on the side of the Tradition should embrace the multipolarity. Otherwise they will be still on the side of the Modernity.

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