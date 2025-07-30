Alexander Dugin

Georgos hafez
15h

Professor, I have an idea, and it may be wrong...

You mentioned that:"The law of this sovereignty is - Ukraine either a part of Russia, or a friendly country, or at least neutral State. Nothing else."

Ukraine emerged after the collapse of the Soviet Union, but I don't know the circumstances that led to the emergence of something called Ukraine.

Prior to 2014, Ukraine was neither against Russia nor an ally of the West.

Re-allowing Ukraine to remain on the map, whether neutral or friendly to Russia, is an opportunity for the West to repeat the events of 2014?!

Trump himself retracts his statements.

The West cannot be trusted; they are merely tools.

I was commenting on your Telegram channel and saying that they are sons of snakes (this is not an insult, but rather a true description).

I don't know the details, and my assessment may be wrong.

My love and respect to you, Professor.

I believe the solution is to destroy the terrorist Zelensky regime and remove something called Ukraine from the map.

Let those territories return to Russia.

Joseph Gorski
16m

I would hope Ukraine could be a cooperative and neutral country with all especially its neighbors. It should never be a part of NATO or dominated by anyone.

