Recently with some top experts we have calculated eventual damage of Trump’s new sanctions on Russia. It is hard but still affordable in the extreme case that India, China, Brazil and Turkey bent before Trump that is highly unlikely.

The new sanctions would affect construction industry that is overgrown. It is the main source of mass migration that bothers Russians more and more. The pair millions of migrants will return home. Not bad.

The sanctions on the retail of Russian oil and gas will provoke the spilts between four important countries (China, India, Brazil and Turkey) and USA. Trump will punish not only us, but them as well. Unfriendly move. BRICS will be stronger.

In any case Russia will continue the liberation of Ukraine. That is inevitable. Putin respects Trump but Russian sovereignty is the absolute priority. The law of this sovereignty is - Ukraine either a part of Russia, or a friendly country, or at least neutral State. Nothing else.

Anti-Russian Ukraine means it won’t exist.

Zelensky’s dismissal by the West. When frontier country is coming under full control of only one big player (losing the leverage of balance), it has to accept orders as orders. Frontiers sovereignty can be achieved only by balancing between two (or more) big players.

So if now Zelensky is fired and Zaluzhny is new chosen one (by Vogue, but he looks strange there as Russian mafia from 90-s), Zelensky has no option but to quit the place. He has no chance to convince the Master to keep him. No argument. Fired is fired. There is no second Master.

The whole humanity now clearly perceives that there is something wrong, weird and sinister with Briggite Macron. Macrons are certainly hiding some dark secret. The way they react on the accusations is the best confirmation of some oddity they desperately try to cover.

Share

Leave a comment