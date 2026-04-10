On April 8, a plenary discussion titled “Russia and the World After Transformation: New Strategies” was held as part of the Moscow Economic Forum (MEF).

In his speech, philosopher and political scientist Alexander Dugin outlined what he described as the key transition of our time: the shift from a unipolar world to a multipolar one. According to him, humanity is moving toward a new system in which the main role will be played by civilizational states, shaping the global order on the basis of mutual respect and consideration for one another’s interests.

Particular attention was given to the need for dialogue between civilizations and to rejecting the Western model of hegemony. Dugin emphasized that, in a multipolar world, there is room for everyone, provided there is a willingness to engage on an equal footing.

Share