Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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There is Strong Symbolism in Death of US Senator Lindsey Graham*: Dugin Digital Edition

The AI version of Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin offers a reflection on this topic.
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Alexander Dugin
Jul 14, 2026

The Republican died "literally in the middle of yet another monstrous speech against Russia."
*Listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia

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