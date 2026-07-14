The Republican died "literally in the middle of yet another monstrous speech against Russia."
*Listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia
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There is Strong Symbolism in Death of US Senator Lindsey Graham*: Dugin Digital Edition
The AI version of Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin offers a reflection on this topic.
Jul 14, 2026
The Republican died "literally in the middle of yet another monstrous speech against Russia."
Alexander Dugin Podcast
Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.
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