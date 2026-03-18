Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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TK's avatar
TK
11hEdited

Here is an interesting question.

Does the technology attract the anti-Christ, or is the technology the anti-Christ?

You would say the techno-capitalist architecture is clearly Tower of Babel.

They have False hopes and dreams in their A.I. → they are manifestly overcapitalised in multiple directions now. Also, tech is deflationary - there is a native conflict between technology and Capital in fact.

This conflict is what has been subverted through False Money since 1999 (where they proved they could do it in 1995 during Tequila crisis).

As a result, there is a False Capital element to Tech. itself, to begin with (wherein those with the most False and Absurd conceptualisations had the most success in False and Absurd contextual conditions → and now both are, (but also feel very comfortable in doing this), giving the mapping of future contextual conditions (but, as I said, they are False and Absurd and born of a native conflict)).

So then - in terms of the Anti-Christ, what does this all mean?

The metaphysics of capital - Materialism - is clearly embodied in the Capitalist - the Economic Rent seeking business structure (often using politics or regulation as an instrument of Power) is a very close swap for the politician, bureaucrat and pedophile -> the construction of dual reality systems, wherein a reality of dualistic modes of Power is constructed from a position of institutional authority or power (it is important that it is a False Power that contradicts what the individual themselves is capable of) -> an authority out of reach of the victim to understand, and creating a secondary, False Reality for the victim wherein they are given a False set of circumstances and are essentially forced under duress, politicking or psychosexual abuse, to accept that False reality. In them accepting it, the dual reality power system has been created.

It seems to also then institutionalise the victim along the same ritual prejudices, and is naturally antagonistic to Jesus Christ, which provides an out from the propositions of a deterministic psycho-power ritual.

This seems to be, ritually, the metaphysics of the materialist.

This process is predatory upon good-faith, on teleology - its targets are the 'good', the innocent, the beautiful, or nature or essence and God (when I listened to Thiel he seemed to identify this ritual I describe AS God, and identifies its target of parasitisation AS the Evil/Satan, quite shocking to openly admit this bizarre inversion) - and attempts to arrest and control energy or goodwill itself in a predatory, extractive system. It is also recursive (where it is allowed to pre-dominate it perpetuates itself like an algal bloom), and reflexive (it grows in magnitude of depth of pathology over time, as well as breadth). Is this process the anti-Christ? Does it utilise techno-capitalism as one of its arms of Power?

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Alanna Hartzok's avatar
Alanna Hartzok
20h

Oh my you do use a lot of big words. Where in your eschatologic overview would you place the thalassacratic geopolitics that might instead affirm the truth that we are all one human family and must simply awaken to that reality and realize we must now all fairly share Mother Earth? Would you agree that the choice is between Warfare and Earth Share?

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