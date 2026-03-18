It is good that Thiel speaks about Antichrist and Katehon. These topics are really relevant today. But what he says is a kind of full confusion. He reduces the Antichrist to left liberal globalism only (World Government, Soros, Greta). It is a part of the truth. They are.

But his interpretation of Katehon identified with AI, high tech and post-liberal accelerationism is weird and totally inadequate. Katehon by C.Schmitt is the vertically organised State, Leviathan. Most authentic version is Christian Empire - Byzantine/for us, Roman for Catholics.

The posthumanist change of bodies, Palantir’s total control, genetics and Epstein elites ruling the world from their bunkers have absolutely nothing to do with Katehon. It is rather the other side of the same Antichrist. Antichrist is the Enemy (antikeimenos) of Katehon.

So Katehonic Russia fights against global government but the Thiel’s project isn’t alternative. It is the part of the same Antichrist.

By the way Christian Orthodox prophecy identify the Jewish Moshiah with the Antichrist too. Third aspect that explains our attitude to the Zionism. Protestant dispensationalist theology and Evangelical Christian Zionism belong to the same group of concepts.

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Interesting that Islamic eschatology (not only Shia but Sunni too -except Salafi, Wahhabi and ISIS controlled by Mossad) coincides more or less with Christian Orthodox. The Muslims interpret Zionism and the modern West in general as Dajjal (=Antichrist). Exactly like us.

According to some hadith final battle will be between Dajjal (Zionism/ USA dispensationalists) on one hand and the alliance of the Islam ( Mahdi) and Rum (Orthodox Christianity - Katehon).

Tech bros (Alex Karp and other) are clearly on the side of Antichrist. They just invite to throw off the masks of liberalism and to impose Antichrist rule directly.

There is also British Israelism that affirms that the Anglo-Saxons are the 10 lost tribes of ancient Israel. Hence pure Anglo-Saxon messianism, hegemony, Cecil Rodes and thalassacratic geopolitics of Mackinder/ Brzezinsky. One more face of the Antichrist.

It is where we are.

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