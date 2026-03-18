Thiel’s Eschatological Error
Alexander Dugin argues that Thiel distorts the concept of the Katechon by linking it to technological acceleration, while narrowly framing the Antichrist as liberal globalism.
It is good that Thiel speaks about Antichrist and Katehon. These topics are really relevant today. But what he says is a kind of full confusion. He reduces the Antichrist to left liberal globalism only (World Government, Soros, Greta). It is a part of the truth. They are.
But his interpretation of Katehon identified with AI, high tech and post-liberal accelerationism is weird and totally inadequate. Katehon by C.Schmitt is the vertically organised State, Leviathan. Most authentic version is Christian Empire - Byzantine/for us, Roman for Catholics.
The posthumanist change of bodies, Palantir’s total control, genetics and Epstein elites ruling the world from their bunkers have absolutely nothing to do with Katehon. It is rather the other side of the same Antichrist. Antichrist is the Enemy (antikeimenos) of Katehon.
So Katehonic Russia fights against global government but the Thiel’s project isn’t alternative. It is the part of the same Antichrist.
By the way Christian Orthodox prophecy identify the Jewish Moshiah with the Antichrist too. Third aspect that explains our attitude to the Zionism. Protestant dispensationalist theology and Evangelical Christian Zionism belong to the same group of concepts.
Interesting that Islamic eschatology (not only Shia but Sunni too -except Salafi, Wahhabi and ISIS controlled by Mossad) coincides more or less with Christian Orthodox. The Muslims interpret Zionism and the modern West in general as Dajjal (=Antichrist). Exactly like us.
According to some hadith final battle will be between Dajjal (Zionism/ USA dispensationalists) on one hand and the alliance of the Islam ( Mahdi) and Rum (Orthodox Christianity - Katehon).
Tech bros (Alex Karp and other) are clearly on the side of Antichrist. They just invite to throw off the masks of liberalism and to impose Antichrist rule directly.
There is also British Israelism that affirms that the Anglo-Saxons are the 10 lost tribes of ancient Israel. Hence pure Anglo-Saxon messianism, hegemony, Cecil Rodes and thalassacratic geopolitics of Mackinder/ Brzezinsky. One more face of the Antichrist.
It is where we are.
Here is an interesting question.
Does the technology attract the anti-Christ, or is the technology the anti-Christ?
You would say the techno-capitalist architecture is clearly Tower of Babel.
They have False hopes and dreams in their A.I. → they are manifestly overcapitalised in multiple directions now. Also, tech is deflationary - there is a native conflict between technology and Capital in fact.
This conflict is what has been subverted through False Money since 1999 (where they proved they could do it in 1995 during Tequila crisis).
As a result, there is a False Capital element to Tech. itself, to begin with (wherein those with the most False and Absurd conceptualisations had the most success in False and Absurd contextual conditions → and now both are, (but also feel very comfortable in doing this), giving the mapping of future contextual conditions (but, as I said, they are False and Absurd and born of a native conflict)).
So then - in terms of the Anti-Christ, what does this all mean?
The metaphysics of capital - Materialism - is clearly embodied in the Capitalist - the Economic Rent seeking business structure (often using politics or regulation as an instrument of Power) is a very close swap for the politician, bureaucrat and pedophile -> the construction of dual reality systems, wherein a reality of dualistic modes of Power is constructed from a position of institutional authority or power (it is important that it is a False Power that contradicts what the individual themselves is capable of) -> an authority out of reach of the victim to understand, and creating a secondary, False Reality for the victim wherein they are given a False set of circumstances and are essentially forced under duress, politicking or psychosexual abuse, to accept that False reality. In them accepting it, the dual reality power system has been created.
It seems to also then institutionalise the victim along the same ritual prejudices, and is naturally antagonistic to Jesus Christ, which provides an out from the propositions of a deterministic psycho-power ritual.
This seems to be, ritually, the metaphysics of the materialist.
This process is predatory upon good-faith, on teleology - its targets are the 'good', the innocent, the beautiful, or nature or essence and God (when I listened to Thiel he seemed to identify this ritual I describe AS God, and identifies its target of parasitisation AS the Evil/Satan, quite shocking to openly admit this bizarre inversion) - and attempts to arrest and control energy or goodwill itself in a predatory, extractive system. It is also recursive (where it is allowed to pre-dominate it perpetuates itself like an algal bloom), and reflexive (it grows in magnitude of depth of pathology over time, as well as breadth). Is this process the anti-Christ? Does it utilise techno-capitalism as one of its arms of Power?
Oh my you do use a lot of big words. Where in your eschatologic overview would you place the thalassacratic geopolitics that might instead affirm the truth that we are all one human family and must simply awaken to that reality and realize we must now all fairly share Mother Earth? Would you agree that the choice is between Warfare and Earth Share?