Russian Insider Aleksandr Dugin Breaks Down How Humanity's Turning Point Toward Madness Began By Accepting Reality Without The Spiritual Dimension!
"We Need Church, Faith, & Profound Christian Values- A Conservative Revolution- To Save Humanity!"
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THIS IS KEY: We Must Restore Our Relationship With God To Save The West & The World!
"We Tried To Liberate Ourselves From God, And We Have Liberated Ourselves From Humankind!"
Russian Insider Aleksandr Dugin Breaks Down How Humanity's Turning Point Toward Madness Began By Accepting Reality Without The Spiritual Dimension!
Alexander Dugin Podcast
Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.
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