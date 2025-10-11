⏳🌐 Time as well depends on the civilization — Alexander Dugin

I would like to say that I have dedicated to the problem of time 47 lectures and two volumes. It will be published soon. I thought many years about time as yourself. First of all, according to my exploration of the metaphysics of time, I have come to the conclusion that there are many types of times.

There is not only one time. We have Christian time, we have Biblical time, we have Iranian time, modern time, historical time, Newtonian absolute time, that has nothing to do with the progress. It is much more entropical.

Newtonian physical time was united by evolutionary theory and by Bergson’s philosophy of creative evolution. They put them both together. But originally, Newtonian time has nothing in it of amelioration of the quality or conditions of being. That is strict application of the mechanical laws.

In modern science classical physics there is one time, Newtonian time. On the social level, in the Modernity, there is totally different time. In the history before them, in the Christian Middle Ages, there was different time. We have the plurality of times.

Originally by Plato and by Aristotle the time was essentially bound to the eternity,.

Time is moving around the point of the eternity. There is the eternity in the center, and there is a kind of movement, the rotation outside of it. Such circular time was the mainstream in classical Greek philosophy. That is just reflection of eternity. It has no specific content, just form of deploying in consequence of the same content that is present in eternity simoultaniously.

There is no history, that is just repetition of the same as maybe as an Hinduist version, yugas. There are other cultures of civilization without time at all.

Time as well depends on the civilization.

This is a transcript of Auron MacIntyre hosting Nick Land and Alexander Dugin in a wide-ranging dialogue on liberalism’s Anglo roots and “paleoliberalism,” the “Empty Summit” (decentralization) versus republican overcoding, empire and sacred politics, plural Daseins and temporalities, eschatology, and whether modern tech/AI and recent “Satanism” accusations signal a religious return rather than simple secular drift.

