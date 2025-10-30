Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael C.'s avatar
Michael C.
15h

Dugin is correct. And this very frustrating for those like me who welcomed the Trump administration with the hope for peace and balance in the world. I guess we are going to get neither.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Richard Roskell's avatar
Richard Roskell
10h

Regarding Donald Trump, it would appear the "scales have fallen" from Professor Dugin's eyes and that is a good thing. Though Trump may have expressed some hopeful words prior to his second election, for Trump words are nothing. They are merely tools for getting what he wants at that moment. They carry no weight beyond that, and they certainly can't be inferred to represent a coherent political philosophy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Dugin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture