Top Russian Insider Aleksandr Dugin Drops Massive Truth After Massive Truth In A Must-Watch Interview With Alex Jones!

• Dugin Explains How The Epicenter Of The Revolution Against The Globalist Death Cult Is The United States, And Why It Is Beyond Critical That The American People Realize We've Won The Cultural, Spiritual, & Intellectual War Against The Satanic Left! But Now, We Must Exercise Our Authority!

• The World Renowned Author & Political Philosopher Also Discusses How He Has Admired Trump As A Great Leader While Watching Him Fight Back Against The Globalists During His First & Second Term

• Finally, Aleksandr Delivers A Powerful Testimony Of His Daughter's Life & Legacy Three Years After She Was Murdered In A Car Bomb By NATO/Ukrainian Terrorists

Share

Leave a comment