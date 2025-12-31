The problem is not elites vs. masses. It is not so simple. There are two kinds of elites: the spiritual elite and the satanic elite. Both try to lead the masses in opposite directions. Western Modernity is the moment of the rise of the satanic elites. They have power, and they suppress their enemy—us.

The masses are not an argument. They accept what they are given; they can’t be different. They simply mirror the real or satanically perverted wisdom of the few. They are neither good nor bad, just like matter. The spirit decides everything—and the devil is spirit too.

All the evil that we confront today is very ancient. A hundred years ago it was already so evident that huge political powers and movements started to fight it. But they lost. Evil has gained strength. We live with the consequences of that.

Democracy is about the masses voting and choosing. But they vote and choose only what the elites suggest to them. Elites control democracy. It is their tool, their machine. Whoever controls the elite controls everything else—controls democracy.

Globalism is the world conspiracy of satanic elites. They took their final form with the arrival of Western Modernity. Now the extent of their control is almost total. That is in the Scriptures. But choosing the right camp in this apocalyptic battle is the duty of man.

The masses can’t choose. They follow and obey. Only the elite man truly chooses. This choice is real, free, and always possible in all circumstances, whatever they are. We need to target satanic elites if we don’t agree with their satanic rule. That is the Revolution. Nothing else.

Democracy is about the masses voting and choosing. But they can vote and choose only what elites suggest to them. Elites control democracy. It is their tool, their machine. Whoever controls the elite controls everything else—controls democracy.

The satanic elite is global, united, and in full solidarity with its headquarters. That is why all mass media and networks possessed by them follow exactly the same narrative. The global elite is small and very disciplined. The spiritual elite that fights the globalists is divided.

Share

The spiritual elite is local and limited by nation and religion. It can’t grasp the truly global scale of the Enemy, the Antikeimenos. It is weak and dispersed. But if it is truly spiritual, it recognizes all those who bear the mark of the Spirit. Guénon and Evola have prepared the terrain.

Traditionalism has to become a concrete strategic reality, a revolutionary network. It can’t be a movement or a party. It should become something different. We can approximate what it should be if we compare what we refuse most in all regional issues.

What we hate the most in all countries unites us and prepares the terrain for a higher level of thinking. Traditionalism should turn into a global strategy. That is the will toward Civilizational Order. Civilization essentially means tradition.

By fighting concretely for our Civilization against the satanic global civilization, we help other Civilizations to do the same. We need to understand this. This is the game-changing point. We need to start the Traditionalist International: futuristic and offensive, not defensive.

Leave a comment

The main problem with Whites is that they identified themselves with the West, with Modernity, with colonialism, with materialism, with capitalism, with technology. And all this is killing (or has already killed) the sacred tradition that Whites once had long ago.

The sacred tradition of the Whites was destroyed by the Whites themselves. No tradition—no Whites. It is not homicide; it is suicide. The Whites have chosen suicide, and they have received it.

What does it mean to be White? Almost nothing, except physical appearance. No sacred values, no religion, no roots. Just economic success and capitalist greed. There is no longer any reason to be White. Globalism was created and implemented by Whites.

The globalist Whites wanted to make humanity exactly like them, and they partly succeeded. But at a certain point, they realized that there was no longer any reason to remain White. We all had to become “universal.” And that is when the self-destruction of Whites began.

Whites, don’t blame non-Whites for your extinction. Blame yourselves. Blame the West. Blame Modernity.