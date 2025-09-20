Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Tradition Under Attack — Dugin on God, Family, and the Globalist Agenda

Alexander Dugin explains why liberal globalism targets Christianity, tradition, and family — branding eternal values as “fascism.” Watch the full interview for more.
Alexander Dugin
Sep 20, 2025
Transcript

RT: We do seem to be seeing a pattern of hostility toward Christianity and conservative voices, certainly in Western mainstream media, why is that? What is it about conservative views that people would find so dangerous?

Those who defend God, tradition and the Church are defending verticality, spirituality and the permanent foundations of society. Liberal globalism openly attacks those foundations: they call belief in the eternal “essentialism” and label defenders of God, family and tradition as “fascists.”

— Alexander Dugin

🔎 Want more? Watch the video for the interview highlights.

📺 Full version published on Paideuma.tv

https://paideuma.tv/en/video/charlie-kirks-murder-beginning-liberal-globalist-riot-against-all-ordinary-people-dugin

