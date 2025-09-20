Tradition Under Attack — Dugin on God, Family, and the Globalist Agenda

RT: We do seem to be seeing a pattern of hostility toward Christianity and conservative voices, certainly in Western mainstream media, why is that? What is it about conservative views that people would find so dangerous?

Those who defend God, tradition and the Church are defending verticality, spirituality and the permanent foundations of society. Liberal globalism openly attacks those foundations: they call belief in the eternal “essentialism” and label defenders of God, family and tradition as “fascists.”

— Alexander Dugin

