True poles shaping multipolar world order: Digital Dugin Edition

As Russia, China, India, and regional movements rise, the balance of power is shifting. Will the US lose its grip on global politics?

Alexander Dugin
Dec 26, 2025

As Russia, China, India, and regional movements rise, the balance of power is shifting. Will the US lose its grip on global politics?

With 2026 on the horizon, AI Dugin breaks down tomorrow's geopolitics

Alexander Dugin Podcast
Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.