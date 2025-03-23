The phone conversation between Trump and Putin is a very significant event. The leaders of two great powers discussed many pressing issues. I believe the conversation was not only about Ukraine but also about the architecture of the future — the emerging order of great powers that is taking shape before our eyes and bears no resemblance to the unipolar, globalist liberal world. That world order, which was imposed on humanity by the previous U.S. administration, still lingers in the European Union — but only as a remnant.

In this conversation, Putin and Trump laid the groundwork for a new architecture of international relations. Of course, the dialogue will continue, but the most important fact is that it has begun at all — that our leaders are speaking directly with each other, exchanging views to solve various problems. The very fact of this conversation is hard to overstate; it has already become a turning point in recent history — a moment of de-escalation.

Yes, Trump is still in a state of war with Russia. But it is not his war — he did not start it and wants to end it as soon as possible. The issue is that he does not know exactly how to do that, nor does he fully grasp what Ukraine means to us. Judging by his approach, he has a rather simplistic view of the tools and pathways available to resolve the conflict. Nevertheless, he is clearly determined to stop the war. He either wants to end it outright or simply withdraw from it, leaving the Ukrainians to fend for themselves with support from the European Union.

Trump is increasingly trusting Putin, while trusting Zelensky less and less. The agreement on a 30-day pause in strikes on energy infrastructure is telling. Russia immediately honored the agreement, even downing its own drones that had been en route to hit energy targets in areas controlled by the Kiev regime. Zelensky, on the other hand, struck an energy facility in Stavropol. Trump has now seen firsthand whose words carry weight — and whose do not.

Zelensky has no intention of listening to Trump because the only way he can cling to power for a little longer is by desperately continuing the war in a state of political agony. He has placed himself in a hopeless position. But what is crucial is that he is openly displaying total disrespect for Trump. He is, in effect, spitting in the face of the very person who is waging this war by Ukrainian hands. After all, we are, in essence, at war with the United States.

Zelensky is merely a tool — a hostage to the situation he got himself into when he became a puppet of the globalists who were in power in the U.S. at the time. But now, the people in power in the U.S. hold an ideology directly opposed to that of the globalists: they are patriots. In fact, Trump himself, in an interview recently, referred to himself as an American nationalist, saying that America’s interests come first. And that makes perfect sense — this is realism in international relations.

The picture is clear. Trump does not want the war, and he is going to pull out of it. He sees Putin as a reliable partner — someone with whom one can negotiate and who faithfully keeps his promises. In contrast, the behavior of Zelensky and the European Union stands in sharp relief: aggressive, fanatical, irresponsible, spiteful, petty, unreliable, and deceitful. These are, in fact, Trump’s enemies — this is exactly how they behaved towards him in previous years. Accordingly, as Trump enters his second term, he is beginning to sort out who can be relied upon and who cannot. Who aligns with American interests, and who undermines them. And this process will gradually lead to a resolution.

At the same time, voices in Europe are increasingly saying that Trump has betrayed globalism and liberalism. But in order to prepare for war with Russia without U.S. support, the EU would need at least three years to transform its military forces. And even then, such a transformation would require a completely different political system from the one that currently exists in modern Europe. Liberalism is entirely unsuited to a mobilized wartime economy. Therefore, this goal is simply unattainable for them.

That is why the fact that Putin and Trump are negotiating peace without Zelensky and without the Europeans is of great importance. Trump wants to end the war he inherited from his enemies. And we are moving in that direction — but Russia will not yield a single inch of its national interests. And Putin has made that perfectly clear.

In general, the fate of the world now hinges on how Russian-American relations develop. Although we are still far from détente, de-escalation is already underway. And that is cause for optimism, as the world slowly backs away from the brink of nuclear apocalypse, on which we stood until very recently. A new order of great powers is forming before our eyes. And the Putin-Trump talks are a major milestone on the path to its final configuration — towards the shaping of a new world order.

From our side, Putin conducted these negotiations brilliantly. On every issue, he held firm — made no compromises — while simultaneously showing a sincere willingness to move towards peace. He demonstrated responsibility for the decisions he made, and immediately acted on them. This is extremely important and positive, especially against the backdrop of Europe drifting further and further from Trump.

