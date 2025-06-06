Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Trump and Russia’s Strategic Patience – Dugin Digital Edition

Trump wants the Ukraine conflict to end as soon as possible, but he’s under tremendous political pressure, first and foremost from people who hate him.
Jun 06, 2025
Transcript

