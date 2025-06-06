Trump wants the Ukraine conflict to end as soon as possible, but he’s under tremendous political pressure, first and foremost from people who hate him.
Trump and Russia’s Strategic Patience – Dugin Digital Edition
Trump wants the Ukraine conflict to end as soon as possible, but he’s under tremendous political pressure, first and foremost from people who hate him.
Jun 06, 2025
Alexander Dugin Podcast
Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post