Alexander Dugin

J. Matson Heininger
5h

I'm 75 and a US citizen I don't support either the Republicans or the Democrats. I regard them as two sides of the same coin. And I don't think you understand Trump at all.

Trump is a con man. Sinclair Lewis might have created him. Trump is undoubtedly Buzz Windrip, (It can't happen here) though significant parallels exist with Elmer Gantry as well.

And I do not believe that you understand the United States. I see nothing wrong with painting the simplistic picture you paint, but you need to use different words to paint it and, as I said, you don't get the United States or at least what's underneath the United States, You may be somewhat correct about the deep state.

Also, I would not use the word liberal, or liberalism. The terms have meant too many different things. To my father, liberal meant Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Keynesian economics and caring about people. To the people I knew in the late '60s when I was in college It meant something similar, and none of us would have ever ascribed a society that resembled 1984 to the term.

I appreciate your perspective.

For an idea of my views You could look at what I wrote today in my most recent substack https://open.substack.com/pub/heininger/p/the-inevitable-unraveling-americas?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=16lm0

Ανδρεας Δεντζερτζογλου
9h

USA is country about two centuries, Deep State has ancient routes, started from Sumerian Embaer. The main problem for Deep State is the Christianity, two super powers countries Russia and USA are Christians. Economy, Political, Armed forces, Technology...are the weapons of Deep State. The war in Ukraine is one more creature, one more plan. President Trump will be President for 3.5 years and after that, What ? President Putin for how long will be President ? Deep State has time and knows to wait, the East knows to wait.

