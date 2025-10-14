Alexander Dugin envisions a world at the breaking point: Israel’s grip on America slipping, Trump gambling at nuclear poker, and the West decaying like a rotting corpse as Eurasia gathers for its resurrection.

Conversation with Alexander Dugin on the Sputnik TV program Escalation.

Host Alexander Bukarev: Let’s begin with the most burning topic, since right now, at this very moment, Donald Trump is delivering a speech in the Knesset. One might say this marks a pause or even a turning point in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The first question is this: the agreement between Israel and Hamas, which Trump grandly calls “the end of the war” — how durable is it really, and above all, who stands to gain from it the most, speaking of events in Israel and in the Gaza Strip?

Alexander Dugin: It seems to me that, objectively speaking, this is a success for Trump. He went through a difficult election. His full support for Netanyahu implied the next step: to recognize the dismantling of Palestinian statehood — to postpone it indefinitely. Netanyahu and the Israeli government have demanded from the West and the world a total refusal to recognize Palestine in any borders — neither in Gaza nor in the West Bank — and the recognition of Israel’s right to establish “Greater Israel.” That was their position and, apparently, the trigger for the tragedy in Gaza — in fact, a genocide of the local population.

From the point of view of Netanyahu and his radical religious-political supporters — Ben-Gvir, Bezalel Smotrich, and other ministers — they follow the theories of Dov Ber and Yitzhak Shapira about preparing for the construction of the Third Temple and the sacrifice of the red heifer. The red heifers, by the way, were brought from America. This is an ancient Jewish ritual that precedes the coming of the Messiah and the building of the Third Temple. For this to happen, the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Islamic holy site in Jerusalem, must be destroyed.

Recently, Ben-Gvir, the Minister of National Security, conducted a religious ritual there — violating the rights of Muslims and preparing the mosque for demolition — an initiation rite for the coming of the Messiah. Trump supported this line for a long time, against the views of his Western partners and his own MAGA base, which is largely anti-Israel. Because of Trump’s pro-Netanyahu policy, conflicts have arisen among his supporters in America. He took risks, but the next step would have meant agreeing to occupy Gaza, transfer the Palestinians, reject their statehood, and expand Greater Israel at the expense of Syria and Lebanon. Trump followed Netanyahu almost to the end, to the red line, along the path of Christian Zionism. Immense ideological, military, and diplomatic work was done to turn America towards supporting Netanyahu’s messianic project.

But today’s agreement is the opposite. When Special Envoy Witkoff spoke yesterday before Israelis and mentioned Netanyahu, the crowd protested and silenced him. This is not Netanyahu’s victory. The exchange of hostages, the release of thousands of Palestinians from prisons, and the withdrawal of troops from Gaza — these are compromises from Netanyahu. The conditions of Hamas and the Palestinians — an independent State of Palestine, supported by many countries and even by NATO, apart from America’s hardest vassals — have prevailed.

Trump made a turn: supporting Netanyahu 99%, he stopped short of the final step. This is not Greater Israel, not the Messiah, not the red heifer, not the Third Temple, not the demolition of Al-Aqsa, and not the transfer of Palestinians.

What, then, were the sacrifices for? The Palestinians are returning to Gaza under a Palestinian state recognized by the West. Hamas may lay down its arms, but this is its triumph — they fought for independence and have come close to it. The messianic logic of Netanyahu, who launched a war under the banners of the Messiah, has collapsed. Iran, despite the strikes, remains unshaken. Its patriotism has grown; demands on women have eased — women without hijabs are increasingly seen in Tehran. Most countries oppose Netanyahu. The West is divided: globalists, Soros, and the Democrats reject him; Trump supports him, though not unconditionally. He plays five or six games at once, never finishing one, but defending his own interests. Most importantly, he has proven he is not Israel’s puppet, as he was accused of being. He achieved a ceasefire in Gaza — but this is no stable peace. Netanyahu and the messianic lobby are unlikely to accept it — this is their defeat.

Why, then, squander the moral capital of the Holocaust? The world now sees how Israel’s actions have undermined its moral superiority. This is not Greater Israel. Trump, joking on his plane about “Heaven,” reminiscent of Biden, broadcasts every thought on social media with extroverted spontaneity. This is no lasting peace, but a new turn that could lead to World War Three. A fragile, momentary victory for Trump — but a real victory for Hamas and the Palestinians, who discredited Israel and moved closer to statehood. It destabilizes the region and threatens new wars, possibly in even more terrifying forms.

