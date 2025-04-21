The US is ready to EXIT the Ukraine conflict unilaterally; Trump & his team know you can't force both sides to the table, says 🇷🇺philosopher Alexander Dugin.
TRUMP FED UP WITH ZELENSKY?
The US is ready to EXIT the Ukraine conflict unilaterally; Trump & his team know you can't force both sides to the table, says 🇷🇺philosopher Alexander Dugin.
Apr 21, 2025
Alexander Dugin Podcast
Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post