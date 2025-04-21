Playback speed
TRUMP FED UP WITH ZELENSKY?

The US is ready to EXIT the Ukraine conflict unilaterally; Trump & his team know you can't force both sides to the table, says 🇷🇺philosopher Alexander Dugin.
Alexander Dugin
Apr 21, 2025
The US is ready to EXIT the Ukraine conflict unilaterally; Trump & his team know you can't force both sides to the table, says 🇷🇺philosopher Alexander Dugin.

Alexander Dugin
Alexander Dugin Podcast
Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.
Appears in episode
Alexander Dugin
