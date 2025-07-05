Alexander Dugin unveils Trump’s ideological retreat as a betrayal of his civilizational mission, warns of a rising eschatological battle between globalism and multipolar resistance, and urges Russia to anchor itself as the Katechon against the Antichristic tide.

Based on several of my recent posts on Telegram, some have concluded that I am disappointed in Trump. But that is not quite accurate. I have observed Trump’s development, the formation of his ideology – Trumpism – more closely and attentively than I have followed the politics of any other country. The whole story of Trump’s second election campaign was, in fact, a full-fledged revolution, because the ideas he articulated – which his supporters promoted and deepened, finding resonance among the American population – formed a very coherent worldview. It was a genuine ideology, not just a series of slogans.

By connecting various statements and positions of this program, I arrived at the conclusion that Trumpism possesses a fairly serious ideological core. Trump proposed a completely alternative vision of the world, in stark contrast to that of the globalists and liberals. His was a non-liberal, anti-globalist orientation, centered on a strong civilizational state – the American state-civilization – with corresponding economic calculations, foreign policy elements, and even an internal ideological program. This included opposition to the LGBTQ movement, which is banned in Russia, and other aspects of “woke” culture, along with the cancellation of “cancel culture” itself.

All this was clearly articulated in the early days of Trump’s presidency. It was precisely through exposure to this ideological element that I had the impression he was like an icebreaker, smashing through the frozen sea of the globalist-liberal dictatorship. Trump was doing this from the very center, from the main “control room” of the system. Naturally, this made a strong impression, especially as I followed it in real time through posts, interviews, conversations, and livestreams. Trump won riding this wave and initially acted in line with this program.

Share

The impression was profound. Of course, America is not a traditional society. Such a society never truly existed there. America is an experiment of Modernity. Yes, with all its obvious limitations, and with the involvement of the Tech Right represented by Elon Musk and Peter Thiel, whose views are often strange and extravagant, and even with the direct national populism of Steve Bannon. Naturally, none of this is quite ours. In principle, there was nothing there to be infatuated with. Yet it stood – and still stands – in direct conceptual opposition to the previous course of the American administration.

When we approach Trump and Trumpism using the metrics of our own civilization, the whole thing often appears monstrous and frightening. Yet compared to liberalism and globalism, which the states of the European Union still embody through inertia, it looked like a conservative revolution. It was no accident that Macron, speaking at a session of the Masonic Grand Lodge of France, declared an ideological war on the “Dark Enlightenment” represented by Trump. Macron did so on behalf of what the Masons, liberals, globalists, perverts, and pride parades proclaim as the “Light Enlightenment.” In other words, the blade met the stone.

Still, the usual liberal globalism that ruled America and the world for the last decades received a serious blow from Trump. He brought with him a new ideology – unclear in some respects but quite appealing in others: traditional values, rejection of foreign interventions, rejection of the neocons, a complete reversal of the liberal-democratic agenda of the Democratic Party, with all its degeneracies and its prescriptive, obligatory descent into decay. That was and remains sympathetic to us.

Yet over time, Trump began to retreat from all of this. He started losing people from his original team. He moved closer to the neocons, just as during his first term. He did not condemn Netanyahu’s genocide in Gaza. He supported Israel’s twelve-day military operation, and moreover, American bombers themselves struck sovereign Iran. Now he is preparing the overthrow of the Velayat-e Faqih regime there. In short, he acts in ways contrary to what he promised and to the expectations of those who voted for him. Because the people who voted for him wanted something else. That matters greatly.

Message Alexander Dugin

However, the MAGA movement remains very strong. Perhaps Elon Musk will become its new standard bearer. He has already proposed creating a third party in America, and, given his resources, this is far from naive. Thomas Massie, a consistent supporter of Trump and a staunch paleoconservative, has spoken out firmly against intervention in Iran and is already becoming a key figure in a different stream of MAGA. Massie and Musk are now drawing closer, which is also very interesting. At the same time, Peter Thiel – one of the architects of Trump’s victory – is saying very dark and very accurate things: that globalism is the ideology of the civilization of the Antichrist. By the way, even Marco Rubio has stated that the Iranians are awaiting the imminent arrival of the Imam Mahdi, which signals the end of times.

So what we are seeing is a new and very interesting politico-theological, eschatological configuration. That is why we must remain calm and begin to study the depths of philosophy, religion, eschatology, and geopolitics – much more seriously than our current expert community does, which merely skims the surface, reducing everything to oil prices. Now is a time for deep analysis, not for declarations of being either charmed or disillusioned with Trump.

We find ourselves in a situation where America and those who rule it now set the main global trends. There is another power – China – and then there is us. There are virtually no other truly sovereign powers in the world. We have our own project for a multipolar world, and we seek to build it together with China. That is a serious response, and yet, global leadership still belongs to America. Neither ideologically, nor militarily, nor technologically, nor economically can we – even with China – overturn that leadership. Therefore, what happens in America carries enormous significance for us.

Of course, to truly understand all this, one must know and grasp the history of the West and the philosophy of René Guénon, Julius Evola, Nikolai Danilevsky, Lev Tikhomirov, and Oswald Spengler. To fully absorb these texts would take half a lifetime. Without them, one understands absolutely nothing – neither about what is happening in America nor about what is happening with us. So we should not set ourselves impossible tasks. This is the responsibility of those who have the competence and the necessary preparation. We are truly entering a sphere where many things will shock the ordinary mind.

Therefore, my analysis must be approached differently. It is not about being “disappointed in Trump” or “enchanted by Trump.” Such categories have no relation to me whatsoever. I am a Russian patriot, and for me, Russia is an absolute value. I view everything from the standpoint of my country, my civilization, and its eschatological mission as the Third Rome, the Katechon, restraining the world from the reign of the Antichrist. That is what matters most.