Alexander Dugin declares that Trump has been hijacked by the globalist Uniparty, leaving the betrayed MAGA movement ripe for revival through Elon Musk’s newly announced America Party as the true American opposition.

The idea of Elon Musk creating a new party called “America” is by no means doomed to failure. Everything Musk sets his mind to, he achieves. In many ways, it was he who helped bring Trump to power under slogans radically opposed to the establishment. Musk threw himself into the MAGA movement with full energy and dedication, and the results were clear.

What we are witnessing now is that MAGA, a movement that began taking shape during the 2016 election, was in essence already the third party. The fact is, the ideas of MAGA bear almost no resemblance to the ideology of the Republican Party. Today’s Republican Party is essentially the party of neocons, globalists, supporters of a unipolar world, Middle Eastern interventions, war with Russia until its strategic defeat, and tax cuts for the wealthy. This is conventional politics: the kind that suits the Deep State just fine. These are your standard Republicans. Since the 1980s, there have been practically no paleoconservatives or isolationists like Pat Buchanan left in the party. In essence, the Republican Party has become simply right-wing globalism — the right wing of the Deep State.

