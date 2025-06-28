Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Joseph Cruz
7h

It increasingly seems your observations and analysis of Trump may, indeed, be correct. His behavior of late has been all over the place and is becoming increasingly incoherent. I have wondered if that is evidence of his having become compromised or if he is actually playing some incredibly complex game of 5D chess mere mortals such as myself, can't comprehend as some suggest and wish. Not having a seat at the tables or being a fly on the walls where these existential plans and decisions are being made, I can only rely upon what information is openly available and the trajectory of what has already taken place to form anything resembling an idea of what might come. Since the global banking run techno-corporate oligarchy has purchased nearly all media, the overwhelming majority of what is available to most of us is little more than propaganda and disinformation specifically designed to confuse, cause doubt and despair. We are therefore, left with only a few precious cautionary voices such as yours and perhaps those of Whitney Webb and Catherine Austin Fitts and the trajectory of what has already taken place to see where we are going and what has already taken place does not portend well for the future, unless you are one of the globalists who seek complete and total domination and enslavement of humanity to serve your purposes.

Like you Gn Dugin, I too had hopes Trump would be among the precious brave few to stand for humanity like Orban and Putin, but alas, the fears I had of his choices for advisors, especially in the financial area, appear to be born out as evidenced by the push for Real ID, an official digital currency and the lack of movement to replace the corrupted US election systems as well as the lack of true resolve to investigate the last administration and issues like the true origins of COVID, it's true purpose or even the Epstein issue.

Unlike you, I cannot say say I share your belief that the CCP stands against the globalists since everything seems to indicate they are working hand in hand with the collective techno-corporate oligarchy under the control of globalist bankers. Whether that arrangement is because they are taking advantage of the relationships they have cultivated with them to benefit them or if they indeed are philosophically aligned with them is another question, but I definitely do not see the CCP as benevolently working for the betterment of mankind. They have been nothing but cunning and predatory and I have seen them at work first hand getting their fingers into every aspect of US life including buying their way into controlling much of US business and even the NYPD in the late 1990's when I worked as a detective.

The only faith I have left is that in Christ. I consider myself fortunate to have had God guide me to work for the UN as a monitor and station commander in Bosnia after the Dayton Accords were signed. It is in that assignment that my preparation led me to understand Orthodoxy is no less than the original church. What is good enough for Christ, is good enough for me. In Him I place my future and nothing else.

Gnuneo
7h

Professor, you forgot the Kursk incursion, lead by London, was also originally to attack the Kursk NPP, and also to try to capture the alleged nuclear warhead stockpile to the south.

And, strange as it might sound, last year there seemed a concerted effort BY London to have itself nuked by Russia too, through its multi-nefarious schemes and plots.

However, on the other hand, it does seem like Trump's pre-arranged attack on Iran's facilities not only did NOT target the nuclear facilities themselves (Only the industrial facilities and infrastructure around them); but according to some analysts (Like Gil Doctorow in Moscow), it was inteded to pre-empt a planned Israeli nuclear strike.

(Israhell cannot claim license to nuke Iranian sites if Iran does not have a nuclear program left standing, fx).

Trump for sure is captured, and you are certainly right about the Anglo-Zionist Empire planning to have a nuclear exchange, just as you laid out. Joy joy, happy happy etc etc.

Unfortunately, in the Illiberal Western Authoritarian Dictatorships, mere "voters" cannot change a goddamned thing.

As much as you rail against "Democracy", Russia and China have a great deal more of it than we poor Western saps and plebs do.

May the Universal Consciousness have Mercy upon us all.

Because Western elites sure AF won't.

