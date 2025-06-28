First of all, I think that we have already entered the third world war. This third world war will be a nuclear one. So what did Israel do some days ago? What did the United States do today? That was an attack on a nuclear facility in order to make the nuclear station explode. That is an act of nuclear terrorism, demonstrated not only on behalf of Israel, which is a nuclear power. Israel has 50 nuclear bombs. This initiative to provoke a so-called dirty bomb in Iran was totally supported and helped by the United States. So that is a very important event. It affects not only Ukraine and Russia, but all of humanity. So, I think my idea is that the globalists have finally decided to start the nuclear third world war using Trump.

Trump initially had a totally different agenda. He suggested not going into war with other countries, to stop interventionism. And what he is doing now is quite opposite to all his previous programs, all the words he said before. He has now totally betrayed his MAGA program. Now, he is just a tool in the hands of the globalists who have decided to start a nuclear war. They tried that during the Pakistan-India conflict already, in Kashmir. It was a preliminary conflict between two nuclear superpowers, India and Pakistan. That was just the beginning. Next, there were the attacks of Ukraine against the nuclear facilities, assets of Russia, in the Zaporizhzhia area and in Kursk. And the third one was the attack on the strategic aviation inside Russia. That was also the effort, the temptation, the intentions to start a nuclear war. Because normally, after the attack on a nuclear facility on Russian territory, there should follow a tactical nuke against Ukraine, or maybe against Germany, Great Britain, or the United States.

So, clearly, some very strong powers in the world are trying to provoke nuclear war in one place or another. I think that China cannot avoid the same fate. China as well is now affected by that—it seems that globalists have decided if they cannot achieve their plan to create a global government and destroy all national sovereign countries by peaceful means or by regional conflicts, they will have to open Pandora’s box to create a nuclear multipolarity. Now, Israel and the United States want Iran. Pakistan promised to bomb Israel if the latter uses nuclear attacks against Iran. We are under constant attack by the Ukrainian proxy of the West. They try to provoke our nuclear strike against them, against Ukrainians, against Europeans. Nobody is exempt from that—India is provoked by Pakistan, Pakistan is provoked by India.

Share

It’s clear that the globalists want to start a third world war with nuclear weapons. What is the reason for that? Because the globalists want to impose their global control, and they cannot achieve this goal with a rising China, with independent Russia, with a growing Islamic world. Everybody refuses that. If they can’t achieve their goal by peaceful means, they will sacrifice maybe half of humanity to start or provoke nuclear Armageddon in order to establish a world government after when humanity is destroyed. The world’s current state of multipolarity is an alternative structure of peaceful coexistence that the Globalist can’t tolerate. They will accept multipolarity only on one condition: everybody will have to nuke each other first.

They have taken Trump as a hostage, with all his MAGA anti-globalist and anti-deep state agenda. They have used him as a tool to start to provoke nuclear war. And now the United States is in a war with Iran, Israel is at war with Iran, the United States is in the war with Iran. At the same time, the United States didn’t stop support for Zelensky. Zelensky is the other proxy of the West, still fighting radically against us and trying to touch our atomic nuclear facilities. So, we will see a new plan from them.

What we see is a new war starting and old wars continuing. So that is not one war after another. It’s war everywhere: Israel against everybody else around it, American war against Iran, the European Union war against Russia with Ukraine, as well as the fragile situation in Kashmir, between Pakistan and India. Only China is spared for the time being, but I think the circle is closing around China.

Message Alexander Dugin

I think the situation affects very much everybody. Normally, Iran is our ally. Putin expressed solidarity with Iran. Iran has helped us a lot during the conflict in Ukraine; we will return our gratefulness to it, not by entering the military conflict. Iran didn’t enter our conflict in Ukraine, so we will not do that either. But at the same time, we supply Iran all the help it needs. I think it affects the situation in Ukraine, because now U.S.’ main focus and its military machine are in the Middle East and above all, Iran. Iran could not lead, against all their claims, two wars at the same time. It is not possible. That would destroy their capacity—it is higher than what they could afford. I think for us, it will be easier to continue our offensive strategy now, but we need to seize this moment. We could easily lose it if we hesitate—holding back out of fear of irritating the United States too much—and miss this window of opportunity. At this time, in new types of wars, timing, speed, and acceleration are crucial. We could easily miss this opportunity if we cling to our outdated, old Russian-style thinking. We should have struck Kyiv yesterday.

We had only three drones in the beginning of the Ukrainian war—it’s incredible. Now, there are hundreds of thousands of drones in the air at the front line. Our capacity, our readiness for war was so low for a new war. I think the same can be applies to China. China looks very great, but its capabilities will be tested in the inevitable war-China will, at some moment, enter the third world war. Though the timing is up to China’s government, China needs to bear in mind that it is inevitable. China is not beyond that.

Editor: Zhiyu Wang

Source