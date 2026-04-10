Donald - Melania political pair reminds more and more House of cards scenario. Including Melania leading ONU security counsel session predicted in the House of cards. There are so many reasons to replace the exhausted mad old man by beautiful sober lady. And to publish files.

Alex Jones, Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson & Megyn Kelly plus Thomas Massie and MTG are the core of MAGA. Their break with Trump (and vice versa) is not circumstantial or pragmatic. It is ideological. They represent the core of why Trump was elected. They are the headquarter.

Alex Jones, Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson & Megyn Kelly plus Thomas Massie and MTG are the real America First. And Rand Paul. They become real power. They represent all that the people loved in Trump. It was Trump who betrayed the people. Now he is supported only by Zionists.

The Zionists (Christian or anti-Christian) were part of MAGA, donors, supporters, profiteers, but not the base. Far from it. Now they govern the U.S. The powerful minority with unlimited chutzpah. But there is no base left. The base has departed from Trump. It is irreversible.

If MAGA is dead there should be something new. The doomers are the Zionists with no future. The future belongs to others. And we see these others now much more clearly.

New American administration is forming now. Around the ex-MAGA core betrayed by Trump. The sooner the people abandon this drowning totally compromised old man the more chances they get the ticket for future. That is real Conservative Revolution. Trump was just a first stage of it

The essential point: total disappointment in Trump and wild Zionism that destroyed all his credibility is not sufficient reason to embrace the liberals, Dems and globalists. New coalition should be formed. Now or it will be too late.

The politics can’t be reduced to show only. There is an ideological and geopolitical strategy behind. The show is just a tool to promote some agenda. It can’t replace the meaning. The meaning is still here. The Zionism IS a meaning. You deny it. Great. Right. Propose your own.

The Zionism in the US is based on two intermingled political theologies:

1. the Jewish supremacist vision of the Greater Israel, Third Temple, voluntary Messiah

2. Dispensationalist vision of history, politics, states, End time scenario.

They form together powerful network.

The liberal globalism is another political theology: radical individualism, woke, the end of history, World Government, internationalism, post-modernism, eradication of the rests of traditional society (religion, family, gender), uncontrolled migration, post-humanism.

The liberal political theology and Zionist political theology together form two pillars of the Deep State or Deeper State (if we identify the DS with liberal political theology only). The core of initial MAGA rejected by Trump represents the space for ANOTHER POLITICAL THEOLOGY.

What this alternative to DS Political Theology could be? Sovereignty, people, tradition, normality, identity, stay human. In total opposition with what libs or Zionists promote. Russell Kirk, Paul Gottfried, Pat Buchanan, Samuel Francis, Richard Weaver, Ron Paul.