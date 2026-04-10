Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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2033ICP's avatar
2033ICP
just now

There was one who did foresee Trump as a Zionist fraud and who ran for governor or something similar. Dr Sing whom I was very skeptic about because he was very critical to Trump and who he was representing. But he was right unfortunately.

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Ανδρεας Δεντζερτζογλου's avatar
Ανδρεας Δεντζερτζογλου
13m

America must to reborn like a Phoenix.

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