There is no doubt: the meeting in Alaska was a huge success for our diplomacy. Our President very clearly presented our demands and our vision of the situation to Donald Trump. Even though the lunch did not take place, I interpret it as a planned move, confirming the seriousness of our demands for ensuring national interests and security. This, in my view, is the main achievement.

The very fact of the meeting is already a victory. Russia broke through isolation and was recognized by Trump as a great power. This is the highest art of our diplomacy. As for the actual conditions that were discussed, I know nothing about them. And that is a good thing, since otherwise there would be endless speculation and distortions.

If Trump reaches agreements with the globalist leaders of the EU and with Zelensky, we will learn the conditions and be able to evaluate them. If no agreement is reached, then it does not matter what conditions were discussed. Everything will continue as before. The only fork in the road is whether Trump, like Biden, will take part in the conflict on the side of Ukraine or whether he will withdraw from it. These are the three uncertainties that lie ahead. Why rush forward and build hypotheses? I think it is worth waiting just a few days, and everything will become clear.

