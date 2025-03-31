Trump, Multipolar World, Geopolitics - Interview for Disgraced Propagandist (3/31/2025)

Share this postAlexander DuginTrump, Multipolar World, Geopolitics - Interview for Disgraced Propagandist (3/31/2025)Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript11Share this postAlexander DuginTrump, Multipolar World, Geopolitics - Interview for Disgraced Propagandist (3/31/2025)Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore14Trump, Multipolar World, Geopolitics - Interview for Disgraced Propagandist (3/31/2025)Alexander DuginMar 31, 202511Share this postAlexander DuginTrump, Multipolar World, Geopolitics - Interview for Disgraced Propagandist (3/31/2025)Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore14ShareTranscriptTrump, Multipolar World, Geopolitics - Interview for Disgraced Propagandist (3/31/2025)Order Alexander Dugin’s The Trump Revolution here.SubscribeShareLeave a commentDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postAlexander DuginTrump, Multipolar World, Geopolitics - Interview for Disgraced Propagandist (3/31/2025)Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAlexander Dugin PodcastDoctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeAlexander DuginRecent EpisodesOn GPS: Russian philosopher: ‘Putinism has won in the US’ Mar 30 • Alexander DuginTrump is DESTROYING the liberal “rules-based” international order — Dugin Digital Edition Mar 21 • Alexander DuginJudge Napolitano interviews Konstantin Malofeev {Moscow, Russia}Mar 11 • Alexander DuginJudge Napolitano w/ Prof. Aleksandr Dugin {Moscow, Russia} pt.2Mar 11 • Alexander Dugin[ EXCLUSIVE ] - Judge Napolitano w/ Prof. Aleksandr Dugin {Moscow, Russia} - pt.1Mar 11 • Alexander DuginDugin Reveals Truth About Multipolar Geopolitics...Mar 9 • Alexander DuginGlobalism is dead, what comes next? — Dugin Digital EditionMar 7 • Alexander Dugin
Share this post