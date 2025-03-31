Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
4

Trump, Multipolar World, Geopolitics - Interview for Disgraced Propagandist (3/31/2025)

Alexander Dugin
Mar 31, 2025
1
4
Share
Transcript

Trump, Multipolar World, Geopolitics - Interview for Disgraced Propagandist (3/31/2025)

Order Alexander Dugin’s The Trump Revolution here.

Share

Leave a comment

Alexander Dugin
Alexander Dugin Podcast
Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Alexander Dugin
Recent Episodes
On GPS: Russian philosopher: ‘Putinism has won in the US’
  Alexander Dugin
Trump is DESTROYING the liberal “rules-based” international order — Dugin Digital Edition
  Alexander Dugin
Judge Napolitano interviews Konstantin Malofeev {Moscow, Russia}
  Alexander Dugin
Judge Napolitano w/ Prof. Aleksandr Dugin {Moscow, Russia} pt.2
  Alexander Dugin
[ EXCLUSIVE ] - Judge Napolitano w/ Prof. Aleksandr Dugin {Moscow, Russia} - pt.1
  Alexander Dugin
Dugin Reveals Truth About Multipolar Geopolitics...
  Alexander Dugin
Globalism is dead, what comes next? — Dugin Digital Edition
  Alexander Dugin