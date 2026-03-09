The fact that Iran is not surrendering, not agreeing to a truce or a ceasefire, is already changing the balance of power. After the first strike, Iran regrouped and selected a new Rahbar (Supreme Leader): Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Ayatollah Khamenei. Despite painful blows to its energy infrastructure, Iran continues not merely to resist but to actively attack the enemy. Missile and drone strikes have been carried out against all U.S. bases surrounding Iran. According to neutral estimates, more than 1,000 American service members have been killed (Iran reports much higher numbers, while Trump speaks of only a handful, which seems laughable given the scale of the Iranian strikes).

Iran has chosen a very effective tactic: striking not only military targets in Israel, which is gradually turning into something resembling Gaza, but above all the hubs and energy centers of the Arab Gulf states on which the global economy depends. Combined with the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, this has already led to enormous losses for the global market. Moreover, the situation will worsen with each day of Iranian resistance.

It is significant that the Gulf countries—whose plans to transform themselves into neutral and safe centers of the world economy have now come to an end—blame not so much Iran as Israel and the United States. They have always disliked Israel, but in their eyes Trump has become a direct traitor. If American military bases do not protect them but instead create danger, what are they needed for? Arab leaders ask this question quite logically.

Meanwhile, the plankton of global capitalism and the armies of escort girls are hastily leaving Dubai. On the roof of an abandoned hotel, only the somewhat unhinged influencer Andrew Tate dances alone, stubbornly insisting that all of this is merely a computer simulation and that we are living in a matrix where new scenery has simply been loaded in.

The next step will be the withdrawal of Arab bonds from the United States. Incidentally, BlackRock has halted the process of withdrawals from its funds, lowering the ceiling by more than half. It looks like the beginning of a collapse. Oil prices are soaring, and the indices are falling rapidly. It is entirely possible that the global economy may collapse altogether in the foreseeable future.

