Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph A Gorski's avatar
Joseph A Gorski
10h

As an American I can honestly say we lost credibility over decades. People were foolish to trust us. Paraphrasing Kissinger: being a friend of the USA is worse than being an enemy of the USA. This could be the final blow. It is by design, not an accident. The global cult wants destruction and a global reset even if hurts a lot of people. Trump is a puppet of these forces. Even Putin is affected by some of these globalist forces. That is why we all need to resist these evil forces in the shadows. Time for peace and cooperation not fighting and destruction.

Reply
Share
2033ICP's avatar
2033ICP
9h

Very wise decision by the Iranian regime because they have learned their lessons about the Epstein war machine from the west many years ago.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Dugin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture