Alexander Dugin warns that Trump’s threats and NATO’s mobilized Europe signal the threshold of an apocalyptic war against Russia.

There are cases when war can only be avoided at the price of defeat. We are precisely in such a situation. We provoked this situation ourselves through our behavior in the 1980s and 1990s. At that time, we surrendered without a fight, although there was no acute (or even non-acute) necessity to do so. Unilaterally. And the very foundation of modern Russian statehood rests on this unflattering fact.

The most terrible thing is that we did not properly assess this failure, this catastrophe. No one was punished. If any conclusions were drawn, they were left unspoken.

We must establish the Russian State anew. As a State of Victory.

War draws closer and closer. In the world of facts, it has long been raging in full force. In the mental world of society, it still appears sectoral — present in some places, absent in others.

