Alexander Dugin argues that the world is entering an age of civilizational dictatorships, where Trump emerges as a sovereign leader seeking to topple the liberal commissarial Deep State and pave the way for an illiberal MAGA order.
The world is unmistakably moving towards the establishment of civilizational dictatorships, and the character of each dictatorship depends entirely on the civilization it embodies. In the West, it takes a liberal form; beyond the West, it does less so. As Carl Schmitt observed, there are two types of dictatorship: sovereign and commissarial. This distinction is crucial. In a sovereign dictatorship, the ruler decides everything, while others merely obey. If the ruler calls for war, there is war; if he calls for peace, there is peace; all remain silent. A commissarial dictatorship, by contrast, is governed by ideas to which even the ruler must submit — such as Russian Orthodoxy or, in India’s case, dharma.
For USA and for Russia there is one way,the Greek Ταν ή επί Τας. Both you are main and priority targets for the Deep State and Russia please don't believe that you have not problem or you are safe.
Sorry Alexander, I have to disagree with your assumption that Trump is the White Night riding to fight the Liberal Dystopian World Regime. If I was unfortunate enough to live or I should say Exist in the US I would be demented the whole Continent is Rotten from Local Politics all the way to the Top Job. Just like the UK & Europe. Sad to say there is very few who would know about leading a Continent away from never ending conflict’ and Economic Crisis and Disaster every three or four year’. The only People who have lived throughout the 70 Years of Non Stop Wars and Economic Ruin at some point In these times who have suffered the loss of loved ones, loss of their homes, their jobs, health, etc etc etc. No one should need a guess The losers are the POOR Working Class you won’t see the Political Elite struggling to feed their Kids or themselves, Or go without food so they can feed their children. They will not ever struggle to Heat their Mansions and keep them and their Families Warm. They will never Freeze to death because they do not have any money to pay the extortionate Heating Bills. They will not Lose any of the Multiple Properties they Own, Or the Tax Free Benefits they Have on a regular basis from their myriad of Donors ie The RICH. They Certainly won’t lose their Tax Payers Benefit Money ( they call it expenses) or their Pension Pots worth more to them when they Retire than a Normal Hard Working Class Person can Earn in Three Lifetimes. And the Multi Billionaires The Soro’ Zuckerberg’ Bezo’ Musk’ Gates, et al pay less tax than people earning from $13,00 upwards a Year because they would rather spend Tens of Millions on Revenue Lawyers on retainer than contribute to The Public Purse ie Pay Their Fair Share toward Health Welfare Education Transport etc. They are Greedy Selfish Scum just like most of the people idolised by billions for acting, producing, Directing, Stage production Singers, Dancers, Football Players and the never ending conveyor belts of Celebrities who the fuck made these gift of the gab Con Merchants into Idols. Murdochs Media Outlets why because he realised the Working Class were turning We were beginning to see through their Propaganda Bullshit. So they gave Us the fucking Kardashian’ does anyone out there believe they give one flying Fuck about you or anyone else it’s the same with all the mentioned. I will finish Alexander with the biggest waste of time on the Planet I cannot believe they are even a thing let alone making Shedloads of Money from really really sad get a fucking Life People Social Media Influencers.Some of these so called experts are Nine Years Old for fucks sake what needy 20 something moron would take direction from anyone let alone a Nine Ten Fifteen Twenty Sixty Year Old Mega Gob well I think you should all fuck of to Fairy Land where you all belong am I influencing You?