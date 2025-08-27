Alexander Dugin argues that the world is entering an age of civilizational dictatorships, where Trump emerges as a sovereign leader seeking to topple the liberal commissarial Deep State and pave the way for an illiberal MAGA order.

The world is unmistakably moving towards the establishment of civilizational dictatorships, and the character of each dictatorship depends entirely on the civilization it embodies. In the West, it takes a liberal form; beyond the West, it does less so. As Carl Schmitt observed, there are two types of dictatorship: sovereign and commissarial. This distinction is crucial. In a sovereign dictatorship, the ruler decides everything, while others merely obey. If the ruler calls for war, there is war; if he calls for peace, there is peace; all remain silent. A commissarial dictatorship, by contrast, is governed by ideas to which even the ruler must submit — such as Russian Orthodoxy or, in India’s case, dharma.

