Trumpism vs. Decline: The Fight for America's Soul
There will come moment to choose: either USA prosperity, security, greatness, freedom or liberal democracy, globalism, Deep State...
Lyndon La Rouche whom I met in Moscow in early 2000 was very pertinent in many topics. Underestimated thinker. His appeal to List (economic nationalism, autocracy of big spaces) in economy and his rejection of British influence (pure globalism) on USA politics and culture are valid.
US has three main structural problems: social inequality, downgrade of education, healthcare. Dems are those who are at origins of all that. They tried to fight the fire with gasoline. Woke, mass immigration and support of monopoly of Big Pharma made the situation only worse.
Trumpists have to deal with 3 problems: injustice, cultural degeneration and catastrophic healthcare. In their way. I guess there are other not leftist solutions and naive capitalist faith in free market that “cures” everything. Patriotism, identity and solidarity.
Globalist strategy of relocation of production infrastructure to the East was trap. Now US is totally depending on external supply. The absolute major of US citizens is employed in service sector. No productive work. No real workers. The total degeneration. Parasitic society.
Bannon’s fight for American Worker is noble and beautiful. New capitalism is disgusting and pervert.
The USA is in a death spiral. It is, on many levels, a good thing. Their leadership now, Trump and the Congress are all criminals. Democrats. Republicans. Both major parties are crooks. Republicans are run by the oligarchs. Democrats by corporate parasites. Trump can't fix it. FDR or Lincoln couldn't fix this. The country is poisoned with inequality and racism. These toxic ideologies have ruined this place. It had a chance about 60 years but it lost its moment. Perhaps, it will one day splinter into three or four separate countries. They need most of all younger leadership not from the Boomer generation or the WW 2 generation. Those glory days are dead. They need pragmatic young leadership who can rebuild the state, dismantle the war machine that wastes billions of dollars every year, and who will establish a true social welfare state to address basic decency of life. Only the young people (younger than 45) understand this. They have grown up with this horror movie of country. Only young folks can save this place. The US is where Russia was in 1989. It is only a matter of time. If they don't pass a massive tax increase to fund an internal Marshall Plan, this place is doomed.
