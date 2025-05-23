Lyndon La Rouche whom I met in Moscow in early 2000 was very pertinent in many topics. Underestimated thinker. His appeal to List (economic nationalism, autocracy of big spaces) in economy and his rejection of British influence (pure globalism) on USA politics and culture are valid.

US has three main structural problems: social inequality, downgrade of education, healthcare. Dems are those who are at origins of all that. They tried to fight the fire with gasoline. Woke, mass immigration and support of monopoly of Big Pharma made the situation only worse.

Trumpists have to deal with 3 problems: injustice, cultural degeneration and catastrophic healthcare. In their way. I guess there are other not leftist solutions and naive capitalist faith in free market that “cures” everything. Patriotism, identity and solidarity.

There will come moment to choose: either USA prosperity, security, greatness, freedom or liberal democracy, globalism, Deep State? Democrats are doomed. They need new party. Existing one serves for nothing. Just inertia, decay, corruption and burden.

Globalist strategy of relocation of production infrastructure to the East was trap. Now US is totally depending on external supply. The absolute major of US citizens is employed in service sector. No productive work. No real workers. The total degeneration. Parasitic society.

Bannon’s fight for American Worker is noble and beautiful. New capitalism is disgusting and pervert.

Share

Order Alexander Dugin’s The Trump Revolution here.