Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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siobhan's avatar
siobhan
3dEdited

Never did I think I would hear an American president speak in such a manner. He sounded like a bloodthirsty maniac. Is he even aware of the Geneva conventions? Has he no humanity? No respect for the great Iranian people. I am appalled as an American. I do not see him finishing his term. The Democrats will win the midterm and they will impeach him and he will be convicted this time. Nobody will have his back.

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DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
3d

Idiocracy, INDEED!!!

I am living in that movie......SURROUNDED by real-life 'Idiocracy'; it IS what the USSA.....IS!!

I SO wish that I was living among the HUMANS......IN RUSSIA!!

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