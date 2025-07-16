Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Tony Papert
As much as I respect you, Professor Dugin, your basic facts are wrong here. President Trump did not campaign on the basis of the Epstein files. When pressed by Lex Fridman last September, he answered, “I’d certainly take a look at it.” Nor has MAGA abandoned him on this issue, despite a press campaign to create that impression. Nor will a President start World War III, who has done more than any other to bring about peace.

siobhan
Trump is a HUGE disappointment! He listens to crockpots like Lindsey Graham! Lindsey Graham, who was a never Trumper to begin with, a neocon and a war monger! He represents everything that the MAGA movement revolts against! Trump did not start this movement he tapped into it. He has good instincts and he saw what was happening on the ground and he tapped into it.This movement for peace, and an end to forever wars will continue long after Trump as he did not create it, and he cannot end it, and he does not control it. The American people are tired of our government constantly selling us out, taking our money and using it overseas to murder people to interfere with other peoples governments and other people's rights to their own self determination. if other countries want democracy fine if they don't, that's none of our business. I'm not even sure that we live in a democracy anymore. I thank God for the wisdom of Vladimir Putin, and Sergey Lavrov every day for without them we'd all be at war. The Russian people are not our enemy , our craven politicians in Washington are. America is occupied territory and we need to take our country back. There are times when you must fight your government to save your country.

