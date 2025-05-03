Trump begins to hesitate between MAGA-Revolution (First Turning) and right atlanticism (NATO-ism). Deal with Ukraine and rapprochement with UK are the bad signs for MAGA. That is return on the far right globalism positions. But it is the Enemy.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene write the genuine authentic MAGA-base voice. It would political suicide for Trump to ignore it. MAGA is not happy with Ukrainian rare matters deal and with new and old imperialistic wars. MAGA-base didn't vote for that.

The rare earth deal with Ukraine is wrong thing to do. It means war. American interests are sold for globalist warmongers. Bad decision. Trap for Trump.

If MEGA were considered seriously as European extension of MAGA there would immediately declaration of the war on Germany after naming trumpist Conservative Party AfD “extremist”. It is direct attack on Trump. But nothing follows. Trump is on retreat. It is sad.

Still no Epstein list. Still no Fauci or Bill Gates arrests. Still Soros and his networks operate freely in US and worldwide. What’s the mess? What is going wrong with Golden Age?

My guess Trump’s actual retreat is temporary thing. Just oscillation around main MAGA vector. He is attacked from every corner. His team is not yet consolidated in spite of being brilliant. Inertia is huge. The satanic wisdom of his enemies is abysmal. He is naive and sincere.

Trump stands against almost everybody in the global liberal West. And all his foes are waiting for him to succumb. Hope he won’t.

100 days of Trump - enormous effort to win the evil. Evil is still here. But who doubted that? It is a long way. Don’t give up, don’t lose hope. There is no way back. Die is cast.

It is easy to be sceptic. It is hard to keep enthusiasm. So fight, Arjuna, fight.

