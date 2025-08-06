Alexander Dugin argues that modern Western civilization is guided by the hostile intellects of fallen angels, manifesting as ultraliberal ideology and moral decay, a reality fully comprehensible only through the Christian worldview.

Recently, Tucker Carlson declared that the West is ruled by supernatural entities from hell. Many have wondered: how should we take this?

First, it is very important to recall that Christian teaching — which the West officially and harshly renounced about 500 years ago — had a completely different understanding of what constitutes a “rational being.” Accordingly, from school onward (and our schools were first communist, then liberal — in both cases ideological), we have been accustomed to thinking that there is only one kind of bearer of reason: the human being.

We have been taught to believe that only the human race carries reason, while everything else belongs to the realm of fairy tales and fables. That only humans possess rational consciousness. Once, humans emerged from apes, and since then they have taken their fate into their own hands, progressing, that is, moving ever more towards affirming this rationality as the foundation of collective historical existence.

Continue:

Share

Leave a comment