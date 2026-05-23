Tulsi Gabbard and the End of MAGA
Alexander Dugin argues that Tulsi Gabbard’s departure marks the end of the original MAGA project and the collapse of hopes for a new American course towards Russia and multipolarity.
Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of U.S. National Intelligence, has left her position. She was the last person on Trump’s team who still remained faithful to the ideals and principles upon which Trump’s second presidential term had begun. She opposed the war in Ukraine and also opposed war with Iran.
This had been predicted for a long time. Now it has happened. After Thomas Massie’s defeat in the Kentucky primaries, there is effectively nobody left in the Republican Party from the original MAGA team.
The triumph of the Deep State and the Epstein network over American politics has become total. Tulsi Gabbard’s resignation is the final straw. Every hope that had been attached to Trump has now completely evaporated.
It appears that Trump is preparing for a new round of escalation in the Middle East and for an attack on Iran.
The Republicans are guaranteed to lose the midterm elections, yet the Democrats represent exactly the same Deep State and the same Epstein class. Moreover, the Democrats hate Russia and the multipolar world even more. This marks the inglorious end of the American people’s attempt to cast out the Satanic elite.
Before the midterm elections, Trump will likely attempt something else on a large and aggressive scale—strikes against Iran, an invasion of Cuba, perhaps something else entirely. After that, he will begin packing his bags and negotiating with the Democrats so that neither he nor his family end up behind bars. For the next six months, however, one can still expect further violent outbursts and an intensification of escalation.
I can see a muted but growing dissatisfaction quietly spreading through our society. It is obvious that everyone wants change. This time, however, those who want liberal changes constitute an absolute minority. They want such changes to come from abroad, and that does not count.
The overwhelming majority wants patriotic change and a substantially greater degree of justice. The issue is not even so much the direction itself as the speed and substance of the process. The direction towards a civilizational-sate is entirely correct. Yet it also includes a society based on solidarity and social justice, fidelity to traditional values, and genuine historical education. All of this has already been declared. What remains is to put it into practice. And here the issue is speed. We need to begin implementing all of this now, and with urgency. There is simply no more time left for hesitation. None at all.
An inertial scenario is becoming more dangerous with each passing day. It is simply ceasing to function and is shifting in an increasingly negative direction. Different speeds, different methods, different scales, and different structures are required.
In several areas the problems have become especially acute: technology, corruption, and culture. Given that no easing or de-escalation in the conflict with the West is visible even remotely, the only option left is to place society onto a mobilization footing. All of this should have been done long ago; some of it has been done and is being done, yet only at an alarmingly slow pace.
Russia must be cleansed of liberalism, completely and with a firm hand. It is a colonial mindset imposed upon us by the West in its own interests and for the purpose of destroying our identity.
People want order and justice. They do not simply want them; they crave them. Compromises have ceased to work. Now things must be done for real. The limit for simulacra has been exhausted.
Sadly, I agree fully with Dr. Dugin's analysis. Tulsi Gabbard, a decorated combat veteran and a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve, was the last voice of sanity in Trump's Cabinet. Trump is now just another tool of the US military industrial complex and of Israel.
I vehemently, and respectfully, disagree---with continued appreciation for your challenging perspectives. These political or bureaucratic events (Massie, Gabbard, Kent, etc.) are not the end of anything, anything significant at least. This is a bifurcation. The old and dying, though violent in its death throes, is destined for defeat. This is a refreshing and very hopeful bifurcation. Sharp people at the end of the distribution did not "follow" Trump. Sharp people pragmatically supported Trump only because he addressed--at least in words--what was desired for a better nation and a better, non-interventionist role of the United States in the world. These supporters of Trump cast a very suspicious eye at the candidate Trump's talk of "winning again," especially when referring to a rejuvenated military might. This all seemed cheap, but it was tolerated in order to hopefully achieve substantial domestic goals regarding foundational, catalytic matters involving reversing the suicidal and unjust policy of affirmative action; immigrative invasion and demographic replacement; threats to the family and its supportive institutions; and the disordered cultural milieu. However, the false and wishful counter analysis, let's call it the "MAGA Sheep" proposition is cause for many towards the Leftward spectrum of proclivities to gloat and gleefully announce the "end of MAGA." Let me be more clear--silly, campaigning terms like 'MAGA' aside, Americans dissatisfied with the tyranny of the NeoCons; Zionist war mongering; institutional capturing; and total techno-surveillance were looking for the best option (albeit clearly showing dubious, foreboding signs) of alternatives to the patent unacceptability (perhaps engineered unacceptability) of Clinton, Biden and Harris. Yhis is our system such as it is: we can only vote to vector in the best direction and voting for a candidate is never a sign of complete endorsement of their whole baggage. "Trump's Folly," a ship commandeered by the likes of Bibi Netanyahu, Miriam Adelson, Paul Singer, and many more has clearly veered radically off course and is currently not indicative of a problem with "MAGA, version 1.0" as many Americans provisionally accepted the label. The problem was Trump's perfidious betrayal of the best of the MAGA ideals and the best of individuals who cautiously--but earnestly and deliberately and not emotionally--voted for him and worked for him throughout his two--and, most likely, three--victories. Perhaps the Israel Lobby, as written about by Professors Mearsheimer and Walt, recognized many indicators including, not the least among them, the signal process of Mr. Charlie Kirk's emergent awakening and his courage to act and speak publicly in accordance with his growing enlightenment. To close, this is not the end. The younger generation is perfecting their hopes for a better nation and global community of nations where conversation and negotiations trump bellicose, preposterous puffery and bullying.