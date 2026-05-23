Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Daniel Beegan's avatar
Daniel Beegan
16h

Sadly, I agree fully with Dr. Dugin's analysis. Tulsi Gabbard, a decorated combat veteran and a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve, was the last voice of sanity in Trump's Cabinet. Trump is now just another tool of the US military industrial complex and of Israel.

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David Schmitt's avatar
David Schmitt
15h

I vehemently, and respectfully, disagree---with continued appreciation for your challenging perspectives. These political or bureaucratic events (Massie, Gabbard, Kent, etc.) are not the end of anything, anything significant at least. This is a bifurcation. The old and dying, though violent in its death throes, is destined for defeat. This is a refreshing and very hopeful bifurcation. Sharp people at the end of the distribution did not "follow" Trump. Sharp people pragmatically supported Trump only because he addressed--at least in words--what was desired for a better nation and a better, non-interventionist role of the United States in the world. These supporters of Trump cast a very suspicious eye at the candidate Trump's talk of "winning again," especially when referring to a rejuvenated military might. This all seemed cheap, but it was tolerated in order to hopefully achieve substantial domestic goals regarding foundational, catalytic matters involving reversing the suicidal and unjust policy of affirmative action; immigrative invasion and demographic replacement; threats to the family and its supportive institutions; and the disordered cultural milieu. However, the false and wishful counter analysis, let's call it the "MAGA Sheep" proposition is cause for many towards the Leftward spectrum of proclivities to gloat and gleefully announce the "end of MAGA." Let me be more clear--silly, campaigning terms like 'MAGA' aside, Americans dissatisfied with the tyranny of the NeoCons; Zionist war mongering; institutional capturing; and total techno-surveillance were looking for the best option (albeit clearly showing dubious, foreboding signs) of alternatives to the patent unacceptability (perhaps engineered unacceptability) of Clinton, Biden and Harris. Yhis is our system such as it is: we can only vote to vector in the best direction and voting for a candidate is never a sign of complete endorsement of their whole baggage. "Trump's Folly," a ship commandeered by the likes of Bibi Netanyahu, Miriam Adelson, Paul Singer, and many more has clearly veered radically off course and is currently not indicative of a problem with "MAGA, version 1.0" as many Americans provisionally accepted the label. The problem was Trump's perfidious betrayal of the best of the MAGA ideals and the best of individuals who cautiously--but earnestly and deliberately and not emotionally--voted for him and worked for him throughout his two--and, most likely, three--victories. Perhaps the Israel Lobby, as written about by Professors Mearsheimer and Walt, recognized many indicators including, not the least among them, the signal process of Mr. Charlie Kirk's emergent awakening and his courage to act and speak publicly in accordance with his growing enlightenment. To close, this is not the end. The younger generation is perfecting their hopes for a better nation and global community of nations where conversation and negotiations trump bellicose, preposterous puffery and bullying.

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