Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of U.S. National Intelligence, has left her position. She was the last person on Trump’s team who still remained faithful to the ideals and principles upon which Trump’s second presidential term had begun. She opposed the war in Ukraine and also opposed war with Iran.

This had been predicted for a long time. Now it has happened. After Thomas Massie’s defeat in the Kentucky primaries, there is effectively nobody left in the Republican Party from the original MAGA team.

The triumph of the Deep State and the Epstein network over American politics has become total. Tulsi Gabbard’s resignation is the final straw. Every hope that had been attached to Trump has now completely evaporated.

It appears that Trump is preparing for a new round of escalation in the Middle East and for an attack on Iran.

The Republicans are guaranteed to lose the midterm elections, yet the Democrats represent exactly the same Deep State and the same Epstein class. Moreover, the Democrats hate Russia and the multipolar world even more. This marks the inglorious end of the American people’s attempt to cast out the Satanic elite.

Before the midterm elections, Trump will likely attempt something else on a large and aggressive scale—strikes against Iran, an invasion of Cuba, perhaps something else entirely. After that, he will begin packing his bags and negotiating with the Democrats so that neither he nor his family end up behind bars. For the next six months, however, one can still expect further violent outbursts and an intensification of escalation.

I can see a muted but growing dissatisfaction quietly spreading through our society. It is obvious that everyone wants change. This time, however, those who want liberal changes constitute an absolute minority. They want such changes to come from abroad, and that does not count.

The overwhelming majority wants patriotic change and a substantially greater degree of justice. The issue is not even so much the direction itself as the speed and substance of the process. The direction towards a civilizational-sate is entirely correct. Yet it also includes a society based on solidarity and social justice, fidelity to traditional values, and genuine historical education. All of this has already been declared. What remains is to put it into practice. And here the issue is speed. We need to begin implementing all of this now, and with urgency. There is simply no more time left for hesitation. None at all.

An inertial scenario is becoming more dangerous with each passing day. It is simply ceasing to function and is shifting in an increasingly negative direction. Different speeds, different methods, different scales, and different structures are required.

In several areas the problems have become especially acute: technology, corruption, and culture. Given that no easing or de-escalation in the conflict with the West is visible even remotely, the only option left is to place society onto a mobilization footing. All of this should have been done long ago; some of it has been done and is being done, yet only at an alarmingly slow pace.

Russia must be cleansed of liberalism, completely and with a firm hand. It is a colonial mindset imposed upon us by the West in its own interests and for the purpose of destroying our identity.

People want order and justice. They do not simply want them; they crave them. Compromises have ceased to work. Now things must be done for real. The limit for simulacra has been exhausted.