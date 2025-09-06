Alexander Dugin recalls and revitalizes the legacy of Jean Thiriart, showing how cold geopolitical realism and fiery spiritual inspiration have been combined to generate enlivening visions of a European Revolution and Great Continental Empire.

It seems as though Friedrich Nietzsche's prophecies concerning the "kingdom of the last men" are coming true in our time with ever greater clarity.

Following the "death of God", i.e., the removal of the sacred from modern civilization, and after the "twilight of the idols", i.e., the collapse of all the ideological fetishes that have animated humanity and driven it to fight for "new values," we are now approaching the last stage of "civilizational fatigue” — the planetary kingdom of victorious mediocrity, "neither hot nor cold, but lukewarm,” the poverty of whose paltry imagination is embodied in demagogic appeals to “universal human values.”

The last “idol” that was still somehow capable of inspiring peoples toward self-transcendence, or at the very least toward recognizing something that transcended the narrow boundaries of miserable, profane individuality and its completely inauthentic, imitative, chimerical existence, was “Soviet socialism” which, in Russia, was transformed from a materialist and utilitarian scheme into a mystical-idealistic and imperial structure.

The end of the “proletarian era” paradoxically coincided with the disappearance of the last trace of social idealism; as it turned out, Soviet materialism had merely masked a certain kind of special spirituality, albeit a heterodox one, while capitalist indifference toward the sphere of the spirit ultimately led to the real and absolute triumph of practical and social materialism. As it turns out, blatantly denying the Spirit is less effective than ignoring it or admitting it as some kind of “abstract,” “conditional” hypothesis alongside the “obviousness” of the material environment.

In August 1991, the last idol was shattered.

