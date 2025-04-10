Ukrainians have become “collective transgenders” in their desire to get closer to the West and cut ties with Moscow, Russian philosopher and political scientist Aleksandr Dugin has said.

Dugin, who is known for his advocacy of traditional values and the concept of ‘Eurasianism’, which seeks to unite Europe and Asia against Western liberalism, made the remarks in an article published by RIA Novosti on Wednesday.

He described Ukrainians as “Russians who have traded their gender, their ethnicity, for an abstract, fictional, absurd alternative,” adding that they are “collective transgenders.”

“A male transgender does not become a woman. He becomes a freak. So does a Russian who imagines himself to be a Ukrainian.”

Dugin claimed that while pro-Western globalists have praised the Ukrainians and view their cruelty towards Russians as heroism, this will not last.

“Overnight, they will become what they have always been. Pitiful, unintelligent, without loyalty and love for anyone, losers. Nationalists without a nation. Extremists without ideology. Dogs that attack the statehood of others without having their own. Without a trace of style, culture or rationality.”

Though the Ukrainians can cut off their Russian identity, he said, “an ugly void will remain in its place.”

“We understand this and are fighting against it. We are not fighting against Ukrainians, but for them. So that they remain people, that is, Russian people.”

Following the Western-backed coup in Kiev in 2014 and Crimea’s decision in a referendum to join Russia, the new Ukrainian government moved to cut its historical ties with Russia, backed a sectarian war in majority ethnic-Russian Donbass, phased out the Russian language and culture and tried to erase what remained of its Soviet heritage. This campaign only intensified after the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022.

