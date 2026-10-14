Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

US midterms are coming — and Republicans are likely to lose the House (maybe the Senate too).

No conditions for ending the Ukraine conflict: once Democrats regain leverage, expect a new wave of aggressive pressure on Russia, believes AI Dugin.
Alexander Dugin's avatar
Alexander Dugin

Share

Leave a comment

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Dugin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture