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US midterms are coming — and Republicans are likely to lose the House (maybe the Senate too).
No conditions for ending the Ukraine conflict: once Democrats regain leverage, expect a new wave of aggressive pressure on Russia, believes AI Dugin.
Alexander Dugin Podcast
Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.
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