USAID officially (!) helped ultra-nationalist separatist (Nazi) groups all through the world fighting against “authoritarian” (= conservative, not woke enough) regimes. It helped as well radical extremist religious groups for the same reason (“anti-authoritarian”).
USAID financed world wide press and social media campaigns against presumably “authoritarian” (=conservative) regimes labelled “fascist” justifying the help and weaponisation of real extremist and neo-Nazi groups as “anti-fascist”. Ukraine is just one example. MAGA is other.
In Islamic world the same strategy was used by USAID: create and promote salafi radicals, terrorist and fundamentalist groups (partisan of extremist Islam) in order to topple sovereign leaders (Kaddafi, Hussein, Assad). USAID is core global terrorist organisation.
Cancelling USAID Trump (almost) saved the world. Please don’t stop.
Imposing tariffs Trump puts the end to globalisation. From now on mercantilism prevails on the world scale. Global decoupling. Another step to save the world from globalist dictatorship.
US vs USAID. That is MAGA revolution.
USAID supported “nonconformist” religious groups, sects and movements worldwide fighting against major traditional confessions. The aid to satanism and atheism was on the menu. What the organisation it was in reality? To whom it served? Who stayed behind it? Incredibly strange…
On the road to hell the traffic is huge. No u-turn, no way to correlative drives. Only strait forward under pressure of those who are behind. The accelerating speed. The only alternative is to create traffic jam. May be Trump is doing precisely this.
Wow again you are writing the TRUTH that most would not do for they were receiving $$$ from the EVIL USAID! Many Blessings for you and I keep your daughter in my prayers.
### **1. Logical Analysis**
Dugin’s argument hinges on the claim that USAID systematically supports "ultra-nationalist separatist (Nazi) groups" and "radical extremist religious groups" to undermine conservative regimes. While he cites Ukraine and MAGA as examples, these assertions lack empirical substantiation.
- **Logical Fallacies**:
- **Guilt by Association**: Linking USAID to neo-Nazis and Salafist terrorists relies on rhetorical conflation rather than evidence. USAID’s stated mission is democratic development, making direct support for extremists incongruous without proof.
- **False Dilemma**: Framing Trump’s policies as the sole alternative to “globalist dictatorship” ignores nuanced geopolitical realities.
- **Hyperbole**: Labeling USAID a “core global terrorist organisation” is inflammatory and unsupported by historical precedent.
**Conclusion**: The argument lacks logical rigor, relying on emotive language over verifiable causality.
---
### **2. Philosophical Analysis**
Dugin’s critique is rooted in a **traditionalist, anti-modernist worldview**, influenced by thinkers like Heidegger and Evola.
- **Anti-Globalism**: He posits globalization as a homogenizing force eroding traditional values, framing Trump’s mercantilism as a defense of sovereignty. This aligns with the Fourth Political Theory’s rejection of liberal universalism.
- **Moral Dualism**: The text constructs a Manichean struggle between “conservative” regimes (good) and “woke” globalists (evil), oversimplifying ideological diversity.
**Conclusion**: Philosophically, Dugin’s narrative reflects a reactionary metaphysics that privileges cultural essentialism over pluralism.
---
### **3. Historical Analysis**
Dugin’s historical claims are reductive and selective:
- **Ukraine**: Equating USAID’s post-Maidan support with neo-Nazi collaboration ignores the broader pro-democracy movement and the complexity of Ukrainian politics.
- **Middle East**: Blaming USAID for Salafist extremism (e.g., in Libya, Syria) overlooks the role of regional actors (e.g., Gulf states, local factions) and historical contexts like the Cold War.
- **Trump’s Impact**: Asserting that Trump “almost saved the world” by opposing USAID exaggerates the efficacy of his policies, which did not dismantle globalization but recalibrated its mechanisms.
**Conclusion**: The historical narrative is polemical, omitting multifactorial causes to fit an anti-Western agenda.
---
### **4. Sociological Analysis**
Dugin’s rhetoric targets **disenfranchised traditionalists** and **anti-globalization populists**:
- **Appeal to Fear**: By framing USAID as a promoter of “satanism” and “atheism,” he taps into anxieties about cultural erosion and moral decay.
- **Populist Mobilization**: Positioning Trump as a savior aligns with broader far-right movements that valorize strongman leadership and nationalist revival.
**Conclusion**: The text functions as ideological scaffolding for anti-liberal solidarity, leveraging societal fractures for political mobilization.
---
### **5. Theological Analysis**
Dugin employs **apocalyptic religious symbolism**:
- **Cosmic Struggle**: USAID is depicted as an agent of metaphysical evil (“satanism”), while Trump embodies a messianic counterforce.
- **Sacralization of Politics**: Traditional confessions (e.g., Orthodox Christianity) are valorized as bulwarks against secular globalism, echoing Carl Schmitt’s political theology.
**Conclusion**: The theological framing sacralizes geopolitics, transforming secular conflicts into spiritual warfare.
---
### **6. Semiotic Analysis**
The text relies on **binary oppositions** and **charged semiotics**:
- **Signifiers**: Terms like “Nazi,” “terrorist,” and “satanism” evoke visceral reactions, divorcing discourse from concrete referents.
- **Mythmaking**: The narrative constructs USAID as a mythic antagonist, legitimizing Trump’s “MAGA revolution” as a heroic counter-narrative.
**Conclusion**: Semiotically, the text operates as propaganda, using symbolic polarization to simplify and manipulate complex realities.
---
### **Synthesis**
Dugin’s critique is a **syncretic polemic** blending traditionalism, anti-globalism, and conspiratorial thinking. While rhetorically potent, it falters under multidisciplinary scrutiny:
- **Strengths**: Effective mobilization of anti-establishment sentiment through mythic storytelling.
- **Weaknesses**: Relies on fallacies, historical inaccuracies, and reductive dualisms.
**Final Assessment**: The text exemplifies **post-truth discourse**, prioritizing ideological coherence over factual accountability. It serves less as a reasoned critique and more as a manifesto for anti-liberal insurgency.