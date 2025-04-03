USAID officially (!) helped ultra-nationalist separatist (Nazi) groups all through the world fighting against “authoritarian” (= conservative, not woke enough) regimes. It helped as well radical extremist religious groups for the same reason (“anti-authoritarian”).

USAID financed world wide press and social media campaigns against presumably “authoritarian” (=conservative) regimes labelled “fascist” justifying the help and weaponisation of real extremist and neo-Nazi groups as “anti-fascist”. Ukraine is just one example. MAGA is other.

In Islamic world the same strategy was used by USAID: create and promote salafi radicals, terrorist and fundamentalist groups (partisan of extremist Islam) in order to topple sovereign leaders (Kaddafi, Hussein, Assad). USAID is core global terrorist organisation.

Cancelling USAID Trump (almost) saved the world. Please don’t stop.

Imposing tariffs Trump puts the end to globalisation. From now on mercantilism prevails on the world scale. Global decoupling. Another step to save the world from globalist dictatorship.

US vs USAID. That is MAGA revolution.

USAID supported “nonconformist” religious groups, sects and movements worldwide fighting against major traditional confessions. The aid to satanism and atheism was on the menu. What the organisation it was in reality? To whom it served? Who stayed behind it? Incredibly strange…

On the road to hell the traffic is huge. No u-turn, no way to correlative drives. Only strait forward under pressure of those who are behind. The accelerating speed. The only alternative is to create traffic jam. May be Trump is doing precisely this.

Share

Leave a comment