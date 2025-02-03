Playback speed
USAID: Deep state's color revolution machine – Dugin

Dugin said there were reports that structures within USAID were involved in harassing Musk and fabricating alleged links to Russia and the Hunter Biden laptop story.
Alexander Dugin
Feb 03, 2025
6
16
Transcript

"It has financed, organized, and supported color revolutions in various countries, participated in the regime changes, funded political protests, as well as political assassinations and terror attacks," Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin tells Sputnik/said в небренд.

Under the guise of an NGO, USAID in fact carried out "the tasks of the deep state, to overthrow regimes that were undesirable to the US."

Elon Musk, whose DOGE commission is auditing government spending, posted on X that USAID is "absolutely criminal" and "completely illegal." Dugin said there were reports that structures within USAID were involved in harassing Musk and fabricating alleged links to Russia and the Hunter Biden laptop story.

