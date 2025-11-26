Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ανδρεας Δεντζερτζογλου's avatar
Ανδρεας Δεντζερτζογλου
13h

as said Socrates,if you want to Win your enemies, you must to be better Human.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
A Skeptic's avatar
A Skeptic
1h

Thanks for your great work!

We've restacked and shared this link on 'The Stacks'

https://askeptic.substack.com/p/the-stacks

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Dugin
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture