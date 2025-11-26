Our Victory on our old lands—that is, in Ukraine—is impossible without a Victory over ourselves within the former borders of the Russian Federation. Therefore, today we are waging a war in which we will achieve victory only simultaneously.

In Ukraine we will defeat the West, which is fighting against us, at precisely the same moment that we defeat and expel the West from within ourselves—the liberalism and the betrayal that took hold of us in the 1990s, subjecting to judgment that historical reality, those errors and those crimes which we ourselves committed when we destroyed a great power and betrayed the Russian World.

Therefore, the tribunal we will conduct after our Victory over the Ukrainian Nazi criminals will also be a tribunal over our own history, over the 1990s, over everything that led to this fratricidal, bloody civil war.

Today, the fate of our Victory there and the fate of the healing, rebirth, and awakening of our people here are inseparably connected. We can prevail only when this war becomes truly a people’s war, a Russian war, and when in it we shall prevail over ourselves.

