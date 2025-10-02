Alexander Dugin warns that the new multipolar world order is not set in stone and is unlikely to be peacefully accepted, but rather is bound to be shaped through escalated conflict, recalling how historic shifts are decided through the unpredictable unfolding of war.

A shift in world order usually occurs through war. Very rarely are those who wield global power willing to relinquish it voluntarily. They hold on until the very end, until they are destroyed and reduced to ruins. The same is undoubtedly true today.

Different twists and turns happen in history, of course. Therefore, one could only hypothetically expect, hope, or at least wish that Western leaders will voluntarily relinquish their hegemony. But something tells me that this is unlikely to happen. And if it does not happen, then there will be war. This war is already underway: the war in Ukraine, the wars in the Middle East. But it is not yet in full force. So far, it is only a harbinger of the huge, fundamental war that will be fought over the redistribution of real sovereignty between the forces that are being demarcated today.

Nowadays we often say: look, the multipolar world is here, the world is no longer unipolar, there’s BRICS, there’s “greater humanity,” and so on. However, we can see that the hegemony of the unipolar system is still strong. This is despite the fact that it is actually declining, and despite the fact that its colossal internal crisis, the implosion rather than explosion of Western society and the entirety of Western civilization, is clearly brewing. But, in some sense, despite the vector of this downward wave, Western hegemony is still stronger than multipolarity.

