Alexander Dugin denounces the Washington-brokered peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia as a brutal humiliation for Russia, a total collapse of its South Caucasus policy, and a betrayal that demands visible justice against those responsible.

The story of the peace agreement signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington is our shame. There are things that are better faced directly. If someone has humiliated us, insulted us, castrated us, raped us, then instead of saying “that’s how it should be” or “it’s nothing, it will heal,” it is better to look the truth in the eye.

This is a brutal humiliation of Russia. Not so long ago, we considered Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Nagorno-Karabakh as part of our territory. We administered there. Then we gave up those territories, but we believed we had retained influence — over Karabakh, for example, through an Armenia friendly to us. Then, under Pashinyan, Armenia stopped listening to us and began balancing its relations with Azerbaijan. We decided to befriend Azerbaijan. Now we have reached a catastrophic collapse of our policy in the South Caucasus. Yes, there is still Georgia, which under Ivanishvili has become less aggressive in its former Russophobia, but everything else is our complete failure.

That is exactly how this should be understood. That means there are those responsible. There are people who advised our president to act this way, to build relations in this manner with Baku, Yerevan, and Stepanakert. A failure is a failure. A humiliation is a humiliation. The fact that now Aliyev — whom we effectively assisted during the Karabakh war — and Pashinyan — who rose up against us — are working for our enemy is a slap in the face. This slap is not from Americ

