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Peter Andrew Nolan's avatar
Peter Andrew Nolan
6h

Hello Alexander, Netanyahu and other so called "national leaders" have no power at all. They are selected by the members of the Committee of 300 and placed in these positions to carry out their orders. It's all a pantomime. If you take the money of the C300 and then rebel? They kill you, as JFK and John Lennon found out.

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Ranger1221regnaR's avatar
Ranger1221regnaR
5h

So I can't read the article, even though I am 59 and a UK citizen, because Substack, even though they know my age, prefers to use a third party age verification service which is not trustworthy. Why Substack can't automatically verify my age on my behalf is beyond me, but here we are. The UK's Online 'safety Act' apparently applies because I am in danger from Alexander Dugin's brilliant mind, and logical discourses, which might affect my safety if I learn something from him!

That said, I will not pander to a third part age verification system which does God knows what with my personal data, but the title of Alexander's piece, is enough for me to make the following comment, and the UK Online 'Safety' Act can kiss my ring!

Dear Alexander, you know that extreme Narcissists always project their own flaws onto those who are right about them. Netenyahu is a Monster (one of many), you are not, and he is everything you have pointed out he is. You are poisoning no-one, and your words are not proven to have made anyone sick, or die, or burst out in boils, and pustules, so I am sure that the term poison is wrongly used, and defamatory, but Monsters like Netenyahu will always narcissistically misapply words, that really apply to themselves.

So much for the UK's Online 'Safety' Act, it hasn't stopped me from engaging with your channel, or made me 'safe' online :-D

Keep up the excellent work Alexander, most of what you write doesn't get flagged by Substack's obedience to UK Law, and it seems spotty, and never capable of achieving what it was intended to do ;-)

Substack needs to stop being two-faced, and as it already has our personal data, can vouch for our ages, without the need for a third party service.

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