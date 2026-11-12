Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Alexander Dugin a “terrible person” who is “poisoning young American conservatives.” Significantly, Netanyahu subsequently lost the election, and his opponent, Gadi Eisenkot, is now forming a government. In an extensive interview with Tsargrad, the philosopher explains why he became a target, discusses the future of Donald Trump and the MAGA movement, explores the “Dark Enlightenment,” and addresses his dispute with the Institute of Philosophy of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

(Translated from the original Russian interview, available here.)

“When They Call Me an Enemy of the West, I Agree”

Tsargrad: Alexander Gelyevich [Dugin], let us begin with Netanyahu’s outrageous statement. Although he lost the election, he remains prime minister for the time being. In the middle of the election campaign, he called you a “terrible person” and accused you of fueling antisemitism among the American right. Why did he decide to attack you in particular?

Alexander Dugin: First, if a man who is hated by half of humanity and responsible for genocide (and that genocide has been officially recognized!) calls someone terrible, it means that person must be very good indeed.

Second, knowing what Israel does to those it accuses of real or imagined offenses—eliminating its opponents and killing them—this is rather alarming.

Third, I really do have influence over a considerable number of people in America, throughout the West, and across the world. My books have been translated into numerous languages. Supporters of the unipolar world have long regarded me as “the most dangerous philosopher”: I deny the West the right to impose universal values upon the world, insisting instead that every civilization possesses its own values. I have systematically developed this argument in nearly a hundred books. That is my principal offense: I reject Western domination and the “end of history.” When they call me an enemy of the West, I agree. Everyone who rejects Western hegemony—and that means the majority of humanity—sooner or later discovers my books in their own language.

My influence on the American right is merely one particular example. When Trump came to power, I saw in the MAGA program an opportunity to build a multipolar world without war, and I supported it. I examined Trump as a political figure and published a book about him with an American publisher. Despite the sanctions, the book reached a wide readership. This created a mutual understanding between me and influential MAGA figures, as well as younger generations.

There are few conservative and traditionalist thinkers with a worldwide audience. I am one of them, and perhaps Alain de Benoist [French philosopher and founder of the New Right. — Tsargrad] is another. Among Americans, there are prominent journalists and commentators such as Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones, as well as politicians, but hardly any philosophers. There is Nick Land [British philosopher who coined the term “Dark Enlightenment.” — Tsargrad], with whom I maintain a dialogue. Peter Thiel [American entrepreneur and co-founder of PayPal and Palantir. — Tsargrad] also took an interest in my ideas long ago. My influence within conservative circles is far greater than people in Russia acknowledge, so the accusation is not entirely absurd.

Tsargrad: Yet today Trump is clearly moving away from the MAGA vision he originally presented to the American people…

Alexander Dugin: Exactly. Trump has departed from his original political course in three respects. The first concerns the Jeffrey Epstein affair: Trump refused to release the files or initiate criminal proceedings when it emerged that he himself was implicated. The second was his decision to shut down DOGE [a special department established to oversee US government spending. — Tsargrad], which he had entrusted to Elon Musk, bringing an end to what I consider Musk’s excellent work. The third, and most serious, was his rapprochement with the neoconservatives, Lindsey Graham, and Christian Zionism, which dragged America into a war with Iran. Support for the genocide in Gaza, the abduction of Nicolás Maduro, and the elimination of Iran’s leadership—all of this shattered the political agenda of Trump’s early presidency.

Donald Trump openly boasted about abducting Venezuela’s legitimate leader, Nicolás Maduro. Source: Donald Trump’s Truth Social account.

Practically all the political figures I once sympathized with have turned against Trump: they saw his actions as a repudiation of his own principles.

When Carlson was in Moscow, he told me that the greatest danger was the influence of the neoconservatives. Unfortunately, that is exactly what happened. The entire healthy, ideologically coherent wing of MAGA has gone into opposition and is fiercely criticizing Trump’s devotion to Israel. Jeffrey Sachs [influential American economist. — Tsargrad], Andrew Napolitano [American legal expert and former judge. — Tsargrad], and Larry Johnson [former CIA analyst. — Tsargrad] have taken the same position. I have been in dialogue with all of them, appeared alongside them on various programs, or met them personally. These figures may not belong to the younger generation, but they are genuine ideological thinkers with audiences numbering in the millions.

I share their criticism of Trump, but among his critics, I have probably criticized Netanyahu less than anyone else. I see nothing positive in his policies: what he is doing in Gaza is genocide, while the assassination of Iranian leaders and this entire war constitute war crimes. Yet criticism of Israel occupies a minuscule place in my books, social media posts, and interviews compared with other subjects. What troubles me far more is that Trump squandered the opportunity to establish a stable multipolar world, bring the conflict in Ukraine to an end, and build an America founded on traditional values. Fight illegal immigration—excellent. Fight the Democrats’ pathological notions of gender politics—and we will applaud. Israel and Netanyahu are very far down my list of priorities.

“I Hate Racism in All Its Forms”

Accusing me of antisemitism is nonsense. Semitic peoples include not only Jews but also Arabs, Amharas, and Ethiopians. I have no sympathy for the Zionist interpretation of “Greater Israel,” but I generally seek to understand and describe it rather than refute it. I have written a balanced study of the Semitic peoples, covering the Arameans, Akkadians, Chaldeans, and the Islamic, Sabian, and Jewish traditions.

One of my favorite authors is Gershom Scholem [Israeli historian of Judaism and Kabbalah. — Tsargrad], and I am also interested in Martin Buber [Jewish religious philosopher. — Tsargrad]. An antisemite is someone who claims that a Jewish conspiracy is behind everything; there are plenty of such people today. Most critics of Israeli aggression are not antisemites but opponents of Zionism. I am not pro-Zionist, but anti-Zionism is by no means my principal concern either. Incidentally, many anti-Zionists criticize me for precisely that reason.

Tsargrad: Where, then, did this accusation come from?

Alexander Dugin: I think Netanyahu was simply fed this line by Laura Loomer and Mark Levin, both of whom are deeply immersed in pro-Zionist politics. They see my name and my social media posts; they know that I am acquainted with Netanyahu’s critics in the United States. They decided that blaming everything on the Russians might work. It is some kind of intelligence operation. Loomer is a reckless adventurer who is mentally ill. She went from taking a Russia-friendly position to joining the Russophobic camp, met with Zelensky, and now considers it her duty to uncover a “Russian connection” everywhere.

In Kiev, Laura Loomer met with Zelensky and posed with burgers. Source: social media.

I have no intention of justifying or defending myself. This is a death mark: we know what happens to those whom Netanyahu calls enemies of Israel—they are killed. Incidentally, Gadi Eisenkot [former Chief of Staff of the Israeli military. — Tsargrad] is the architect of the “Dahiya Doctrine,” which effectively recognizes Israel’s right to kill anyone it designates as an enemy. This is a dangerous ideology, not merely Netanyahu’s personal position. But we live in sovereign Russia, and this death sentence does not apply to us.

If I were an antisemite, I would say so openly. I have defended many politically incorrect positions that subsequently became widely accepted. But I am neither a fascist nor an antisemite, and I hate racism in all its forms. Am I a supporter of tradition, empire, Orthodoxy, and Russian civilization? Am I an anti-liberal who rejects the West’s claims to universality? Yes, absolutely. Those are the positions you are welcome to challenge. If anyone in Russia attempts to repeat these insults or threats against me, there will be legal consequences.

“They Say of the Palestinians: They Are Animals”

Tsargrad: Among Russia’s opponents, we are now witnessing a paradoxical alliance of ultraliberals, Western racists—outright fascists—and Zionists. This is evident in figures such as Argentine President Javier Milei and Palantir CEO Alex Karp. They aggressively support Kiev and are consumed by hatred of Russia. Why have so many Jewish politicians aligned themselves with fascists?

Alexander Dugin: Many people, myself included, believe that Netanyahu has squandered the legacy of the Holocaust. After the Second World War, humanity felt compassion and solidarity towards the Jews because they had been victims. Netanyahu has turned the Jews into aggressors. Whereas they were once loved out of compassion, they are now feared and hated. I associate this with deep archetypes within the Jewish people.

In Kabbalah, there is a teaching about two messiahs: Mashiach ben Yosef, the suffering messiah, and Mashiach ben David, the triumphant, victorious messiah. One inspires compassion; the other inspires fear. We are witnessing this transition between archetypes, from the suffering Jews of Holocaust remembrance to triumphant Jews who inspire fear. Until a certain point, Jews were perceived as the principal force opposing fascism, but now they are merging with a form of radical ethnic racism. They say of the Palestinians: these are not human beings; they are animals.

One can simply condemn this, but for me, understanding is what matters most.

Netanyahu sees himself, or someone who would come after him, in the context of the triumphant Mashiach ben David. This is connected to “Greater Israel” and the idea of Noahide law: that all peoples must accept Judaism within the framework of the Laws of Noah and serve the Jews. And in a certain sense, they are proving themselves right: the way they have subordinated Trump and compelled him to serve their interests demands that we take them seriously. No previous president started a war with Iran; Trump did, which means their power is growing.

This is an eschatological war. From a rational standpoint, they cannot win: a small, recently established country has challenged the Arab and Islamic world and is confronting European leaders and the United Nations. Morally, this deserves condemnation, but I will leave that condemnation to others. What matters more to me is that the transition from the suffering messiah to the victorious messiah is a sign of the times. Israel and the Middle East are a screen upon which global eschatology is projected. Everything happening with Israel, with pro-Israel elements in America, and with anti-Zionist circles within MAGA is charged with symbolic meaning that must first be understood and properly interpreted.

“Civil War Is Approaching in the United States”

Tsargrad: The American anti-Zionist MAGA intellectuals who have turned against Trump have effectively been knocked out. Yes, they have reputations and audiences, but the Republican establishment does not support them, while Trump himself is increasingly aligning with the neoconservatives. Does this mean the movement has lost? Who will represent it? The intellectuals are there, but political representation is not.

Alexander Dugin: In a certain sense, you could put it that way.

But the intellectuals were not the main driving force behind MAGA. They broadened the Republicans’ influence and gave them the decisive votes. These people had previously rejected both sides: the Republican neoconservatives and the liberals with their LGBT agenda, the entire “Epstein civilization.” Trump relied partly on Republicans and partly on radical MAGA supporters, and it was thanks to the latter that he won. But once he had won, he renounced them and effectively cast almost all of them aside. Thiel, who played a very important role in this movement, recently condemned all these wars and acknowledged that the war with Iran was a mistake.

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