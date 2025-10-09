We’re living in the anti-Christian reality for starting with the paleomodernity - Alexander Dugin

And if we compare all the main principles of the modernity, of the modern West, of the modernity in science, in culture, in politics, we see Antichrist. So Antichrist is not today, it is not something new.

It lasts almost five centuries. We’re living in the anti-Christian reality for starting with the paleomodernity, so with this destruction of the traditional society, traditional elements. So we are for a long time, for a long time we’re living inside of the brain of antichrist, of the Satan.

And the Satanists of today, they just caricature, they’re just small cabaret, just Broadway entertainment. So, the reality of the satanic nature of the modernity is much deeper. So, we are living in a satanic state, under satanic rulers.

We are living inside of the satanic culture long ago. And some people who make kind of some special exotic manifestation of that, they are just maybe as punks or maybe they are prophets. They show the reality of what is going on.

— Alexander Dugin

This is a transcript of Auron MacIntyre hosting Nick Land and Alexander Dugin in a wide-ranging dialogue on liberalism’s Anglo roots and “paleoliberalism,” the “Empty Summit” (decentralization) versus republican overcoding, empire and sacred politics, plural Daseins and temporalities, eschatology, and whether modern tech/AI and recent “Satanism” accusations signal a religious return rather than simple secular drift.

