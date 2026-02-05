Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

To understand Epstein’s phenomena, we need to know: Western modernity started with humanism, atheism, materialism, skepticism. No God, no devil. No religion, science. That was already the devil’s trick, lie, slander, fake news. Now the masks are off. No God, but the devil is here.

Elites still preach atheism for the masses (cattle, shrimps, goyim), but they themselves consciously embrace the Satanic cult, the devil’s faith. With cannibal rituals, killings, sacrifices of children, rapes. All that began with Western modernity, science, atheism.

Western modernity is the Antichrist. Now it is transparent. Before, it was veiled. So technical progress is not progress at all, and it is not something neutral. It was the tool to establish the Antichrist’s rule. Hence AGI. It is the physical embodiment of Satan’s mind.

Concerning Judaism. It is certainly absolutely incompatible with Christianity. The Jew who embraces Christ stops being Judaic. Christian Zionism is a parody of the faith, just a tool for manipulation.

Modern Judaism has two branches (both incompatible with Christianity but different).

Really traditional Judaic Jews. They wait for their Messiah to come, refusing Zionism as an illegitimate haste to artificially speed up his arrival. There are Zionists who are a kind of Satanic Jews who do not want to wait anymore for their Messiah to come and artificially prepare eschatological conditions themselves. It is a kind of sinister parody. They serve not Yahweh but Ba’al, like in many cases in the Old Testament.

The real nature of the cult of Zionists is revealed clearly in the Gaza genocide and on Epstein Island. The Messiah that prepares its arrival by such means is Satan himself.

Historically, Zionists are followers of the secret antinomistic messianic cult of Sabbatai Zvi and Yakob Frank. The founders of the Rothschild family were followers of the Court of Eva Frank, daughter of Yakob, in Frankfurt, considered a female Messiah. So it is a sect.

Sabbatai Zvi declared himself Messiah and invited Jews to come to Palestine. Zionism is based on this antinomistic sect studied carefully by Scholem.

Those who do not comment on Epstein’s files are somehow involved in his network.

