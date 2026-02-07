Western Power Orbits the Epstein Nucleus | RadioRA Podcast | EP 2

This episode examines a text by philosopher Alexander Dugin, “The Epsteino-Centric Model” which challenges the usual understanding of corruption in the West, arguing that it isn’t a malfunction in an otherwise healthy system but the system itself. Using the metaphor of gravity, the text claims that power, wealth, and influence act like mass, pulling successful individuals and institutions—politics, markets, media, science, culture, education, and intelligence services—into orbit around a single nucleus: the Epstein network.

💭 The elite are redefined not as the rich or famous, but as those who reach the core, while everyone else remains in outer orbits as expendable resources. By calling this structure “Epsteino-Centric Model,” the text suggests that institutions do not balance or restrain one another but revolve around the same gravitational center, making reform nearly impossible—because removing the nucleus would mean dismantling the entire system.

📍 The unsettling conclusion is that true safety and freedom may exist only far from the center, in the outer orbits where ambition is limited and the gravity weakens.

Share