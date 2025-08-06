What is Religion? Religion, Myth, Philosophy and Science | Alexander Dugin

Religion is not just a system of beliefs. Religion is the foundation of a traditional worldview, as well as a powerful cultural and spiritual center that can give meaning to human life and existence. What role does religion play in traditional society and why is it built around religion?

What is the significance of religion in the history of Russia? How do approaches to religion differ in atheism, modernism and traditionalism? What is the meaning of religion for those who choose a religious worldview? Is it necessary to rethink the role of religion in modern society?

Philosopher Alexander Dugin will reveal the concept of religion in the context of the historical development of society in a new lecture on the Dostoevsky Lecture Channel.

