Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
7
10

When The World Runs On Force — Only Force Decides: Digital Dugin Edition

AI Dugin explains the message behind Russia’s tests of Burevestnik and Poseidon.
Alexander Dugin's avatar
Alexander Dugin
Oct 30, 2025
7
10
Share
Transcript

If strength is the only language the West understands — then it’s time to speak it.

AI Dugin explains the message behind Russia’s tests of Burevestnik and Poseidon.

Share

Leave a comment

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Alexander Dugin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture