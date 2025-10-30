When The World Runs On Force — Only Force Decides: Digital Dugin Edition

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript24710When The World Runs On Force — Only Force Decides: Digital Dugin EditionAI Dugin explains the message behind Russia’s tests of Burevestnik and Poseidon.Alexander DuginOct 30, 202524710ShareTranscriptIf strength is the only language the West understands — then it’s time to speak it.AI Dugin explains the message behind Russia’s tests of Burevestnik and Poseidon.SubscribeShareLeave a commentDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAlexander Dugin PodcastDoctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeAlexander DuginRecent EpisodesAlexánder Duguin: El conflicto ucraniano lo provocaron los globalistas, les estorba Rusia como civilizaciónOct 27 • Alexander DuginCioran and Eschatological Optimism - Daria Platonova DuginaOct 25 • Alexander Dugin🧠 What Is Noology? The Science of Thought — Alexander DuginOct 21 • Alexander DuginAlexander Dugin on Trump's Contradictions: Peace with Putin, Missiles to UkraineOct 21 • Alexander DuginTrump, Civilizational State and Russian Textbook Revisions — Dugin–Zhang Dialogue Part 3Oct 16 • Alexander DuginTrump, Civilizational State and Russian Textbook Revisions — Dugin–Zhang Dialogue Part 2Oct 16 • Alexander DuginTrump, Civilizational State and Russian Textbook Revisions — Dugin–Zhang Dialogue Part 1Oct 16 • Alexander Dugin