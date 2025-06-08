The latest round of negotiations in Istanbul, in my view, was extremely important from a symbolic perspective. A serious struggle is currently underway over Trump's position on the war in Ukraine and, by extension, over the position of the United States. Trump himself, subjectively, would like to end this war, but, objectively, he cannot do so. Any conditions under which he believes the conflict could be halted are, first and foremost, unacceptable to us—although they are also unacceptable to the Ukrainians. Therefore, any proposal for a truce will sooner or later prove untenable.

Thus, the real question is not about a truce, but whether the United States will remain actively engaged in this confrontation with us, or withdraw from the war. Since achieving a truce is objectively impossible, Trump can only choose to exit the war and let others continue it. This would suit us, as it would significantly de-escalate the situation and rid the world of the threat of imminent nuclear war. This is the realistic goal we are aiming for, which is why we enter into negotiations.

Naturally, Kiev holds the opposite position—they want the United States to remain involved in the war, since it is the Americans who are truly fighting against us in Ukraine. Neither we nor Ukraine are satisfied with any kind of ceasefire under any conditions. The exchange of memoranda only highlights the absolute irreconcilability of our positions, honestly speaking. Nevertheless, in an effort to disrupt or delay the negotiations, Zelensky still sends his people to participate. This is done solely to demonstrate submission to Trump.

The main takeaway from the recent round of talks is this: we have conceded nothing, and we have made no compromises. Medinsky is an excellent negotiator. His positions are very clear, although I believe his degree of freedom is limited. The President is personally leading everything quite clearly and decisively—there is no doubt about this. Our delegation is impeccable. The Ukrainian side performs as best it can. Zelensky, a bloody clown, tries to take credit for everything, claiming that we only agreed to negotiations because of his terrorist attacks on our nuclear triad. Of course, in a different situation, under other circumstances, such behavior would warrant severe punishment—but that is not the issue at present. The only question now is whether the war will continue or not.

Interestingly, American conservatives such as Steve Bannon and Alex Jones—despite being fervent Trump supporters—are highly critical of his Ukraine policy. They believe the United States should immediately withdraw from the war and unilaterally stop aiding Ukraine. This is their position, even though neither of them harbors any special sympathy for Russia. Both Bannon and Alex Jones speak purely from the standpoint of America’s own interests and those of its people. In essence, that is the American interest. And in this particular case, it aligns with our interest as well.

However, Trump himself hesitates. Once again, he is giving in to the neoconservatives. Once again, he fails to stand firm—just as he did during his first term—thus alienating his own base, the supporters of “Make America Great Again.” This is exactly what the globalists and the Deep State want—to keep Trump entangled in the war, to cause serious trouble for Putin and Russia on one side, and to weaken Trump's own political foundation on the other. That is their goal. In other words, the globalists and the Deep State are currently maneuvering to ensure that Trump remains in the war and continues it. Ending it is impossible. One can only stay in or get out. To be inside or to be outside. And all questions at the Istanbul talks revolved around precisely this.

As for how to respond to the West’s de facto participation in attacks on our nuclear triad, I believe only our Supreme Commander-in-Chief can make such decisions. Some response must follow. And most importantly, in my conviction, our society must come to terms with the fact that there will be neither truce nor peace anytime soon.

The war will continue until final victory—it is only now truly entering its most intense phase. We must work to mobilize society, to stop “slacking off,” because many have grown far too complacent with Trump’s return. This is entirely premature. We must be prepared for everything. And only when our entire society awakens and understands the sacred goals of this war—only then will we win it.