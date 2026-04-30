Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Ανδρεας Δεντζερτζογλου's avatar
Ανδρεας Δεντζερτζογλου
15h

There is a good allegory, the Cave of Plato, our home.

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Philip's avatar
Philip
13h

Wonderfully said..Could not agree more...Great post.. The sleeper must awaken...

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