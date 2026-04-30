We are convinced that this world exists—the one in which we live with bodies and feelings. At times we allow that God exists as well, yet we relate Him to our world: we and He. We ask Him to help us within this, our world, or in some other way.

But there is this world (is there?), and there is God (He, certainly, truly is), and yet… that is not all. There is another world. Our world, God, and another world. If we are hardened materialists, then for us there is only this world. There is neither God nor devil. Believers among us believe in God (and they are right).

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