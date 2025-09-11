On September 10, 2025, a sniper’s targeted shot from a distance of about 200 meters killed one of the most popular and influential representatives of the MAGA movement, Donald Trump’s favorite, blogger and inspirer of conservative American youth, 32-year-old Charlie Kirk. He was neither a soldier, nor a mercenary, nor a radical or extremist. On the contrary, his positions were always extremely balanced and well-reasoned. He willingly participated in debates with ideological opponents, liberals, listened to their arguments, and tried to understand them. But he was a convinced traditionalist, Christian, conservative, and patriot. And liberals, enemies of Tradition, cannot forgive that. Especially if a young, active, charismatic leader becomes truly influential and popular.

In his short life, Charles Kirk did a great deal for America’s patriotic movement. He organized the TPUSA platform (Turning Point USA), which became the biggest forum for MAGA supporters. This platform opened in many universities and campuses across the USA, where conservatively minded youth began to break through the rabid dictatorship of university liberal elites, who fiercely imposed on students gender philosophy, critical race theory (essentially anti-White racism), LGBTQ norms, radical feminism, support for illegal immigration, posthumanism, deep ecology, and other perversions.

In such a toxic atmosphere, long before Trump, Charlie Kirk opened the front of conservative resistance. His initiatives were supported by American youth, who gradually began to raise their heads. The birth of MAGA actually happened on the TPUSA platform. The most diverse forces — extreme and moderate, traditionalists and supporters of the Dark Enlightenment, advocates of a multipolar world and the American Empire, pro-Israel and anti-Israel — met each other and effectively shifted sentiments in American society. Of course, Elon Musk played a decisive role here, buying the ultra-liberal Twitter network and turning it into a truly free platform for exchanging opinions. Musk broke the totalitarian liberal censorship in a single social network. Charlie Kirk, for his part, shattered the false image that the entire American youth supports globalists, liberals, and the Democratic Party. That is how MAGA was born. And that is how MAGA won, bringing its candidate to power.

Continue: