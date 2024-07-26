Why Does the West Hate Russia: Interview with Alexander Dugin
Counter Currents host Larry Johnson talks with political philosopher Alexander Dugin.
Counter Currents host Larry Johnson talks with political philosopher Alexander Dugin, often called "Putin's brain" in the West, about the civilizational clash between Russia and the Western globalists.
Subscribe for free to receive new posts.
He has no idea. The reverse question should be asked of him.
I don't think those darn Talmudic, luciferian, Moloch worshipping, murdering, child sacrificing, jews, like Russia 🤔